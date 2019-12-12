My First Day in America: Aashish Chandratreya

Hundreds of Indian students head to the US every year. YouTuber Aashish Chandratreya tells Brut about the stuff that surprised him on his first day there...
93 comments
Sanjib R.01/04/2020 06:52
Thanks god u don't have any fake accent
Ahaonao A.01/04/2020 00:41
Bl
Gurinder G.01/03/2020 10:15
Wow... informational 🌎
Shazzy J.01/03/2020 07:42
Kuch naya bata yaar .. Item koi pati ya flashlight use karra 🤣
Sahil K.01/02/2020 18:07
chlnge
Shubham R.12/31/2019 06:02
We miss you on nikhil's vlog
Abhishek K.12/30/2019 16:16
Dholu khahika
Aravind R.12/29/2019 11:12
watch this
Puru K.12/29/2019 10:34
aise hie tha kya kuch first time?
Ashish M.12/29/2019 04:25
Bro just moved to canada its pretty good here
Dixit S.12/28/2019 10:13
Nandy Jain
SatyaJeet P.12/27/2019 14:14
yeh bhi famous ho gya
Rimzim A.12/26/2019 14:48
Rohit Sharma
Rajnikant D.12/26/2019 05:35
And they never protest and there is one German student who decided to protest and when deported back because his student Visa doesn't allow him to do that there was so much drama on that
Mohammad F.12/24/2019 19:08
Nikhil gonna see you soon as he has flew to new york
Mohammad F.12/24/2019 19:05
Nikhil polished him in talking. Otherwise he was very shy
Jephtha L.12/24/2019 03:48
I really wanna khnow where he learns photography Institute
Pratik T.12/23/2019 16:54
Ashish bhai❤️
Malsawm K.12/23/2019 15:29
🎶 we all live in amerika, amerika, its wonderful 🎶
Biswajyoti D.12/22/2019 12:16
Don't come back stay there