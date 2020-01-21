Mysterious Virus in China

India is on alert as a new virus is spreading rapidly in China. A seafood and meat market in Wuhan may be the source of the outbreak that’s left several dead.
Santosh K.01/22/2020 05:09
Sujan S.01/21/2020 12:25
These people eat whatever crawls on the earth. This may not be a surprise.
Brut India01/21/2020 11:21
At least six dead and 300 sick after the China virus reportedly spreads through human contact: https://edition.cnn.com/2020/01/21/asia/china-china-coronavirus-sars-intl-hnk/index.html
Sumitra C.01/21/2020 10:02
Chinese eat CATS. Seriously!?
Ayaan H.01/21/2020 09:27
Once a plague happened in 1820 then in 1920 and now its 2020 .. can we panic now ???
Naveed A.01/21/2020 09:17
These Chinese used to eat every bull shit on this planet. They have no standards
Rajesh K.01/21/2020 09:17
Population control planned Strategically Kudos China