Mysterious Virus in China

India is on alert as a new virus is spreading rapidly in China. A seafood and meat market in Wuhan may be the source of the outbreak that’s left several dead.

01/21/2020 8:57 AMupdated: 01/29/2020 2:14 PM
  • 23.0k
  • 9

7 comments

  • Santosh K.
    01/22/2020 05:09

    PExodusDay

  • Sujan S.
    01/21/2020 12:25

    These people eat whatever crawls on the earth. This may not be a surprise.

  • Brut India
    01/21/2020 11:21

    At least six dead and 300 sick after the China virus reportedly spreads through human contact: https://edition.cnn.com/2020/01/21/asia/china-china-coronavirus-sars-intl-hnk/index.html

  • Sumitra C.
    01/21/2020 10:02

    Chinese eat CATS. Seriously!?

  • Ayaan H.
    01/21/2020 09:27

    Once a plague happened in 1820 then in 1920 and now its 2020 .. can we panic now ???

  • Naveed A.
    01/21/2020 09:17

    These Chinese used to eat every bull shit on this planet. They have no standards

  • Rajesh K.
    01/21/2020 09:17

    Population control planned Strategically Kudos China