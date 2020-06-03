Namaste: 1, Handshake: 0
142 comments
Sangpu H.2 hours
https://www.facebook.com/1172333421/posts/10218998120641946/
Zahid K.3 hours
Onnu Poda
Ahmad M.3 hours
Propaganda
Jeyarupan T.3 hours
Tamil is very polite and older languange than Sanskrit or Hindi/Arabic.
Bilal A.3 hours
Next year new lay India ( namsta it is compleasre )
Ghuncha F.4 hours
Isko zarur sune, must watch plz https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2869327496468516&id=678446545556633&sfnsn=wiwspwa&extid=R13zZOoJAHplOPse&d=w&vh=e
Hameed A.4 hours
Sanskrit is not the oldest language in the world, it’s tamil
Rashmi S.5 hours
Why people take offence in every thing.do whatever you want.just stay safe from getting infection.if you see god everywhere and in every living being then what's wrong in bowing in front of god.just spread love not hate.all religions and cultures are good.Try to exist in peace.
Partha B.6 hours
Japs style is more cool.
Imran K.7 hours
Most wanted terrorist modi Amit shah yogi must and should be encounter soon as possible our Indian government should take action against those terrorist if not means I will slaughter theirs head's as soon as possible
Corey-Jay M.7 hours
He is coronavirus
Fares B.8 hours
Boktu gow motrru pk kus rahou namo namo hore hore
Nazrul K.8 hours
Why should one human being bow his head to another; that is the meaning of 'namaste'? A human being should only bow his head or prostrate to his Almighty creator.
मोहनीश श.10 hours
https://youtu.be/EEM9Hx0hIuE
Salauddin S.10 hours
Hate virus is deadly then coronovirus...plz stop it. Assalamwalaikum is the universal greetings which means peace be upon you and it's universal...
Rohan M.10 hours
The best way of greeting should be "Nikal lo". Lol
Tangpa T.12 hours
We Bhutanese Bow!
Ashay S.13 hours
It's not about Hinduism way of Namaste aur Muslim way Salam Alaikum. Grow up people, forget hinduism and islamism. Its INDIAN WAY. IN BOLD AND CAPITAL, NAMASTE IS INDIAN WAY AND OLDEST TRADITIONAL WAY. DONT PUSH RELIGIOUS SENTIMENTS IN EVERY THING.
Mumtaz S.13 hours
brown Hitler in New Delhi and a skunk in Tel Aviv. Let’s see who wins the competition of killing the innocent people and make world more dangerous.
Rajwanti Y.14 hours
Brut india everyone know सनातन वैदिक हिन्दू धर्म is full with science ,but people are understanding late ।