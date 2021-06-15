Neena Gupta Spills The Truth

Caught between Ghana and America: this film tells a new immigrant story
Ty Hodges is creating better representation of Black men on screen
Why do people choose polyamory?
The life of Selena Gomez
The life of Dave Chappelle
The life of Harry Belafonte
Such a positive personality ❤️❤️
Proud of her
I still remember her Hawkins ad by heart . She has always been a cutie
ji I used to watch Saans as a kid, hiding from parents. Now as a grown up I can think Saans was way too ahead for our society. Why don't you upload Saans on YouTube or some OTT platform....I looked for it everywhere. I need it . Thankyou.
Ur awesome person n ur strong woman always feel proud of u grt women n awesome mother ❤️❤️❤️❤️
She is love ❤️❤️
I appreciate you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
अगर उस रात वो सांड सो जाता तो हमको ये खबर ना देखने को मिलती..😎😎
I totally relate to your story I was the same, I wore the most unique stylish outfits, rather ahead of my time!
Neena is a very nice human being, very down to earth, simple and lovable 🥰🌻
You are bold and have accepted everything that you did and went through,mark of a beautiful person inside out
I appreciate her for not being guilty n ashamed of her past. Yes we move in accepting that there are weak moments n we may have reacted overly which was not required but eventually we are humans battling many seen n unseen battles. Neena Gupta I adore u , ur guts ur courage n ur outspoken self ..
Agree with u Jyoti. She was ahead of her times.
Is becoming an IAS officer that easy?
Kudos to you, despite all odds you put in your best. The time during your years everything was slotted into certain roles. Now there are so platforms which if you are good and don't give up will definitely show up with your talents. There are some actors hats off never gave up if bollywood never worked, they moved into other states where finally their talent got showcased. It can be luck or just sheer determination despite your age you are still putting on THE best act. All the best and may you continue to shine.
Wow...u were born fr excellence mam...whether an IAS or an ace actor...there is no bigger joy,beauty n satisfaction than following ur own path in life n ur story is truly inspirational 💐👏👏👏
Mother without marriage is her biggest achievement in life, & she is using it for publicity stunt.kudos to feminism
Vivian Richards
She was my Tayi ji's college Classmate
You were way ahead of your time. That’s how I would like to look at your life. Needs courage and determination to lead and live that life style.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
42 comments
Marjorie A.2 days
Such a positive personality ❤️❤️
Kanupriya V.2 days
Proud of her
Mahesh K.3 days
I still remember her Hawkins ad by heart . She has always been a cutie
Anupama D.3 days
ji I used to watch Saans as a kid, hiding from parents. Now as a grown up I can think Saans was way too ahead for our society. Why don't you upload Saans on YouTube or some OTT platform....I looked for it everywhere. I need it . Thankyou.
Kakuli B.3 days
Ur awesome person n ur strong woman always feel proud of u grt women n awesome mother ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Priyanka D.3 days
She is love ❤️❤️
Jarina V.3 days
I appreciate you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Jaiki S.4 days
अगर उस रात वो सांड सो जाता तो हमको ये खबर ना देखने को मिलती..😎😎
Neena S.4 days
I totally relate to your story I was the same, I wore the most unique stylish outfits, rather ahead of my time!
Bina R.4 days
Neena is a very nice human being, very down to earth, simple and lovable 🥰🌻
Rani M.4 days
You are bold and have accepted everything that you did and went through,mark of a beautiful person inside out
Arshia S.4 days
I appreciate her for not being guilty n ashamed of her past. Yes we move in accepting that there are weak moments n we may have reacted overly which was not required but eventually we are humans battling many seen n unseen battles. Neena Gupta I adore u , ur guts ur courage n ur outspoken self ..
Ravi K.4 days
Agree with u Jyoti. She was ahead of her times.
Indoneela D.5 days
Is becoming an IAS officer that easy?
Shallet G.5 days
Kudos to you, despite all odds you put in your best. The time during your years everything was slotted into certain roles. Now there are so platforms which if you are good and don't give up will definitely show up with your talents. There are some actors hats off never gave up if bollywood never worked, they moved into other states where finally their talent got showcased. It can be luck or just sheer determination despite your age you are still putting on THE best act. All the best and may you continue to shine.
Ruchi B.5 days
Wow...u were born fr excellence mam...whether an IAS or an ace actor...there is no bigger joy,beauty n satisfaction than following ur own path in life n ur story is truly inspirational 💐👏👏👏
Shashank S.5 days
Mother without marriage is her biggest achievement in life, & she is using it for publicity stunt.kudos to feminism
Sindhu5 days
Vivian Richards
Reema A.5 days
She was my Tayi ji's college Classmate
Jo J.5 days
You were way ahead of your time. That’s how I would like to look at your life. Needs courage and determination to lead and live that life style.