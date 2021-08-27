back

Neeraj Chopra Speaks Up

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra had barely got a breather since he came back to India. And then he had to tackle this unnecessary controversy...

27/08/2021 1:27 PM
325 comments

  • Mitar S.
    4 hours

  • Muhammad F.
    4 hours

    He's a great guy and a real sport man. Respect from Pakistan

  • Raja J.
    17 hours

    Well from Kashmir issue to Punjab kissan issue...from 28 February (bloody nose) to pathetic loss in Afghan war...indian internationally known FAKE media has always set the worst examples for media reporting. The utter nonsense that they try to portray is just a sham for entire india...just like modi and RSS, they would always use the anti Pakistan sentiment for their TRP without even thinking for a second that they are just making india look like a joke to the entire world

  • Loreno O.
    a day

    That’s the true spirit 👍we salute u ..love you …

  • Aisha A.
    a day

  • Musadiq E.
    a day

    U r a real champion 🏆🏆

  • Sameer W.
    a day

    Super..True sports person, you have not only won the medal but hearts too...God bless you

  • Ali K.
    a day

    This is called Indian media

  • Morris G.
    a day

    Media is just bad

  • Mankhat W.
    2 days

    I am sure only the likes of Godi medias must have made a fuss out of this too..

  • Mubeen U.
    2 days

    Aaam admi is the same on both sides. They respect everyone and want respect in return. Its just the dirty politics happening on both sides of border. I have a friend in India . I know him for a few years now. Every time i talked to him I find the same feelings as of me. No damn difference. No hate, no arrogance nothing at all. One thing that I know is it wont get better no matter what we do. These controversies create huge business for them and business is everything for them. They will cash these things out to their fullest everytime.

  • Amar P.
    2 days

    Well done Neeraj. Proud of you brother.

  • Syed B.
    2 days

    Neeraj you truly are a hero.

  • Shenaz A.
    2 days

    True sportsmanship but why are people so full of hate. They just look for things to hate on

  • Jabir K.
    2 days

    Thanks to our prime minister

  • Nankau B.
    2 days

    Ap good 👍🏻

  • Tahir K.
    2 days

    When there is ever any small ray of hope, positive gesture or an effort to eliminate our issues and to bring in some positivity between these two countries, the strong mafia who are making money from our enmity will resurface and will turn that tiny good will gesture into a controversy. Human values have gone long ago.

  • Sarah Z.
    2 days

    Congratulations Neeraj on your Gold medal and thank you for these comments!

  • Owais G.
    2 days

    From gold to winning billion plus hearts u r really a good sportsman..

  • Samina N.
    2 days

    RESPECT