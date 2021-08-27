back
Neeraj Chopra Speaks Up
Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra had barely got a breather since he came back to India. And then he had to tackle this unnecessary controversy...
27/08/2021
325 comments
Mitar S.4 hours
Muhammad F.4 hours
He's a great guy and a real sport man. Respect from Pakistan
Raja J.17 hours
Well from Kashmir issue to Punjab kissan issue...from 28 February (bloody nose) to pathetic loss in Afghan war...indian internationally known FAKE media has always set the worst examples for media reporting. The utter nonsense that they try to portray is just a sham for entire india...just like modi and RSS, they would always use the anti Pakistan sentiment for their TRP without even thinking for a second that they are just making india look like a joke to the entire world
Loreno O.a day
That’s the true spirit 👍we salute u ..love you …
Aisha A.a day
Musadiq E.a day
U r a real champion 🏆🏆
Sameer W.a day
Super..True sports person, you have not only won the medal but hearts too...God bless you
Ali K.a day
This is called Indian media
Morris G.a day
Media is just bad
Mankhat W.2 days
I am sure only the likes of Godi medias must have made a fuss out of this too..
Mubeen U.2 days
Aaam admi is the same on both sides. They respect everyone and want respect in return. Its just the dirty politics happening on both sides of border. I have a friend in India . I know him for a few years now. Every time i talked to him I find the same feelings as of me. No damn difference. No hate, no arrogance nothing at all. One thing that I know is it wont get better no matter what we do. These controversies create huge business for them and business is everything for them. They will cash these things out to their fullest everytime.
Amar P.2 days
Well done Neeraj. Proud of you brother.
Syed B.2 days
Neeraj you truly are a hero.
Shenaz A.2 days
True sportsmanship but why are people so full of hate. They just look for things to hate on
Jabir K.2 days
Thanks to our prime minister
Nankau B.2 days
Ap good 👍🏻
Tahir K.2 days
When there is ever any small ray of hope, positive gesture or an effort to eliminate our issues and to bring in some positivity between these two countries, the strong mafia who are making money from our enmity will resurface and will turn that tiny good will gesture into a controversy. Human values have gone long ago.
Sarah Z.2 days
Congratulations Neeraj on your Gold medal and thank you for these comments!
Owais G.2 days
From gold to winning billion plus hearts u r really a good sportsman..
Samina N.2 days
RESPECT