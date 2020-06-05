back
Nightmare To Hope: A Covid Survivor’s Journey
She fought off Covid-19 and donated blood plasma to help others recover. Ahmedabad's Smruti Thakkar spoke to Brut about her journey from Paris to a hospital in Ahmedabad and home. 😮😮
05/06/2020 4:57 AM
6 comments
Geo K.2 days
It depends from person to person.... All r not getting adequate facilities n hospitality... There r many cases in India were no one s there for patients for many days they r left without treatment... They r just left quarantine n no one comes to see n even more food offered.
Parul S.2 days
Don't know about the truth ,on Ahmedabad mirror report ,it was mentioned that there were no symptoms when she was in Paris,but here she is saying another thing, appreciate your step taken,but still it was not good step though to comeback India if you already had the symptoms.🙏Hope everyone is fine and healthy in your family and friends.
Alice S.3 days
Thank you for being a plasma donor. God bless you
Jayashree R.3 days
Ashok J.3 days
Debashish K.3 days
How much was the cost of treatment ?