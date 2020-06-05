back

Nightmare To Hope: A Covid Survivor’s Journey

She fought off Covid-19 and donated blood plasma to help others recover. Ahmedabad's Smruti Thakkar spoke to Brut about her journey from Paris to a hospital in Ahmedabad and home. 😮😮

05/06/2020 4:57 AM
  • 33.7k
  • 6

6 comments

  • Geo K.
    2 days

    It depends from person to person.... All r not getting adequate facilities n hospitality... There r many cases in India were no one s there for patients for many days they r left without treatment... They r just left quarantine n no one comes to see n even more food offered.

  • Parul S.
    2 days

    Don't know about the truth ,on Ahmedabad mirror report ,it was mentioned that there were no symptoms when she was in Paris,but here she is saying another thing, appreciate your step taken,but still it was not good step though to comeback India if you already had the symptoms.🙏Hope everyone is fine and healthy in your family and friends.

  • Alice S.
    3 days

    Thank you for being a plasma donor. God bless you

  • Jayashree R.
    3 days

    🙏🙏🙏👏👏👏

  • Ashok J.
    3 days

    🙏

  • Debashish K.
    3 days

    How much was the cost of treatment ?