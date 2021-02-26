back

Nirav Modi Could Soon Return To India

A UK judge cleared the way for Nirav Modi’s extradition to India, dismissing concerns raised by the fugitive billionaire over whether he would get a fair trial.

26/02/2021 2:57 PM
  143.6K
  88

83 comments

  • Santosh P.
    3 hours

    No chance... He will be in UK only

  • Lakshman Y.
    7 hours

    mama yeh bhosadi Ka yahi hai Trafalgar kene Kaisa jaaara Dekh 😜😜😜😜

  • John B.
    2 days

    Bastard is coming to India 'he will be safe 'central modi is there.

  • Akash N.
    3 days

    This is all for vote Bank politics. Modi ( Narendra) and Nirav Modi are friends . How can a person let his friend get arrested easily

  • Syed A.
    3 days

    Chore gandu ki mooch to dekho jaise koi veer ho desh ka😂😂😂

  • Mithil P.
    3 days

    Yeh isko pakad nahi sakte aur dawood ko laane ki baat karti hai sarkaar😂😂😂!!!!!

  • Naveen R.
    3 days

    Both Modis can't face the press and don't wish to answer the questions.

  • Chitrarth S.
    3 days

    Modi yug 😂

  • Sameer R.
    4 days

    Modi chor hai sabko pata hai

  • Tijo M.
    4 days

    BJP son...

  • Mohammed N.
    4 days

    Bhsdk wapis agaya dekhle is BC ko.

  • Shanky C.
    4 days

    Chota modi😂😂

  • Clifford R.
    4 days

    Don't worry the other Modi in India will sought you out.

  • Mohammed S.
    4 days

    To get BJP ticket?

  • Sahil S.
    4 days

    It's not his fault his second name is the big problem 😂😂😂

  • Ajay K.
    5 days

    Sala chor

  • Saluja J.
    5 days

    Such frauds are given other countries nationalities so easily

  • Saluja J.
    5 days

    How could he slip out of India... Rich fugitive hmmmm

  • Kiran G.
    5 days

    Iske to bure lage hai. India me govt ko topic mil jyega ki desh ka paisa koi nhi kha sakta and issi to Lanka laga dengee.😂😂

  • Shivank C.
    5 days

    Election aane waale hain kya?

