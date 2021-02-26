back
Nirav Modi Could Soon Return To India
A UK judge cleared the way for Nirav Modi’s extradition to India, dismissing concerns raised by the fugitive billionaire over whether he would get a fair trial.
26/02/2021 2:57 PM
- 143.6K
- 1.1K
- 88
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
83 comments
Santosh P.3 hours
No chance... He will be in UK only
Lakshman Y.7 hours
mama yeh bhosadi Ka yahi hai Trafalgar kene Kaisa jaaara Dekh 😜😜😜😜
John B.2 days
Bastard is coming to India 'he will be safe 'central modi is there.
Akash N.3 days
This is all for vote Bank politics. Modi ( Narendra) and Nirav Modi are friends . How can a person let his friend get arrested easily
Syed A.3 days
Chore gandu ki mooch to dekho jaise koi veer ho desh ka😂😂😂
Mithil P.3 days
Yeh isko pakad nahi sakte aur dawood ko laane ki baat karti hai sarkaar😂😂😂!!!!!
Naveen R.3 days
Both Modis can't face the press and don't wish to answer the questions.
Chitrarth S.3 days
Modi yug 😂
Sameer R.4 days
Modi chor hai sabko pata hai
Tijo M.4 days
BJP son...
Mohammed N.4 days
Bhsdk wapis agaya dekhle is BC ko.
Shanky C.4 days
Chota modi😂😂
Clifford R.4 days
Don't worry the other Modi in India will sought you out.
Mohammed S.4 days
To get BJP ticket?
Sahil S.4 days
It's not his fault his second name is the big problem 😂😂😂
Ajay K.5 days
Sala chor
Saluja J.5 days
Such frauds are given other countries nationalities so easily
Saluja J.5 days
How could he slip out of India... Rich fugitive hmmmm
Kiran G.5 days
Iske to bure lage hai. India me govt ko topic mil jyega ki desh ka paisa koi nhi kha sakta and issi to Lanka laga dengee.😂😂
Shivank C.5 days
Election aane waale hain kya?