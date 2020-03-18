back

No Hotel For Spanish Tourist In Silchar

This Spanish cyclist reached Silchar as part of his world tour. But no one was willing to rent him a room.😑

03/18/2020 4:57 AM
  • 23.1k
  • 38

33 comments

  • Brut India
    2 hours

    To prevent the spread of Covid-19, India has banned entry to nationals of several countries: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/coronavirus-india-closes-door-for-citizens-foreigners-coming-from-three-more-nations-814716.html

  • Rupam N.
    3 hours

    Logo ka dar jayaz hai

  • Hadam D.
    4 hours

    He should be given the rent house. This isn't good for every foreigners that comes to India......

  • Ozzie P.
    5 hours

    Corona effect

  • Soumo B.
    5 hours

    This is where we should be proud of police. Salute to all the brave men.

  • Ajmal H.
    5 hours

    There is nothing to be sad about ,because many people lack knowledge about this virus and its a human nature to be fearful and suspicious.Don't be disappointed and discouraged as you are in the most hostility place but in the wrong time.keep your spirit up

  • Saurav D.
    5 hours

    c this

  • Siddhant D.
    5 hours

    He resembles Jack Dorsey (Twitter's CEO)

  • Kate N.
    5 hours

    I don't think the hotels didn't give him a room because he us a foreigner. It is because they were not sure if got corona virus. He should have gone straight away go to the police and then to the hospital to ask for test.

  • Rahul D.
    5 hours

    When in unknown territory, local police station is the best option to go for cooperation. That idea never fails usually. Though I should mention, thieves are everywhere.

  • Rudresh R.
    5 hours

    Salute that's POLICE OFFICERS. 👆👆👆

  • Gama S.
    5 hours

    Be practical.

  • Veera P.
    5 hours

    Would we be up in arms if this happened to one of us in France, Italy, Spain , Germany, UK???

  • Hangrai J.
    6 hours

    Every one is concerned about virus he supposed to be in his country right now bad timing...

  • Sunita S.
    6 hours

    It is not the first time that Brute has tried to present a negative picture of India and its people

  • Moushumi G.
    6 hours

    Who'll endanger their lives by giving him a shelter? This is not a normal situation how could he expect people to behave normal? People's such behavior towards foreigners is quite justified in present scenario. This infection coming from foreign land only, Spain is badly affected badly , how come he is allowed to move around here that is a big question!

  • Saksham S.
    6 hours

    Bhaiya.

  • Rahul C.
    6 hours

    He was in my city so, I know better why he was denied and also two foreign nationals have been quarantined and the denial was done as because of the city's safety as its a city not that much like big metro that can easily provide any medical facilities instantly. Shut the fuck up @BrutIndia

  • Traveller A.
    6 hours

    Brut India always shows India in a negative light ,Part of Anti Indian media always .

  • Manabendra P.
    6 hours

    Exactly