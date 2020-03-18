No Hotel For Spanish Tourist In Silchar

Dealing with OCD during the coronavirus crisis
Learning to cope with coronavirus
Fighting the coronavirus around the world
5 ways Trump Administration worsened coronavirus pandemic
World leaders respond to pandemic
5 coronavirus scam artists
To prevent the spread of Covid-19, India has banned entry to nationals of several countries:
https://www.deccanherald.com/national/coronavirus-india-closes-door-for-citizens-foreigners-coming-from-three-more-nations-814716.html
Logo ka dar jayaz hai
He should be given the rent house. This isn't good for every foreigners that comes to India......
Corona effect
This is where we should be proud of police.
Salute to all the brave men.
There is nothing to be sad about ,because many people lack knowledge about this virus and its a human nature to be fearful and suspicious.Don't be disappointed and discouraged as you are in the most hostility place but in the wrong time.keep your spirit up
c this
He resembles Jack Dorsey (Twitter's CEO)
I don't think the hotels didn't give him a room because he us a foreigner. It is because they were not sure if got corona virus. He should have gone straight away go to the police and then to the hospital to ask for test.
When in unknown territory, local police station is the best option to go for cooperation. That idea never fails usually. Though I should mention, thieves are everywhere.
Salute that's POLICE OFFICERS. 👆👆👆
Be practical.
Would we be up in arms if this happened to one of us in France, Italy, Spain , Germany, UK???
Every one is concerned about virus he supposed to be in his country right now bad timing...
It is not the first time that Brute has tried to present a negative picture of India and its people
Who'll endanger their lives by giving him a shelter? This is not a normal situation how could he expect people to behave normal? People's such behavior towards foreigners is quite justified in present scenario. This infection coming from foreign land only, Spain is badly affected badly , how come he is allowed to move around here that is a big question!
Bhaiya.
He was in my city so, I know better why he was denied and also two foreign nationals have been quarantined and the denial was done as because of the city's safety as its a city not that much like big metro that can easily provide any medical facilities instantly. Shut the fuck up @BrutIndia
Brut India always shows India in a negative light ,Part of Anti Indian media always .
Exactly
33 comments
Brut India2 hours
To prevent the spread of Covid-19, India has banned entry to nationals of several countries: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/coronavirus-india-closes-door-for-citizens-foreigners-coming-from-three-more-nations-814716.html
Rupam N.3 hours
Logo ka dar jayaz hai
Hadam D.4 hours
He should be given the rent house. This isn't good for every foreigners that comes to India......
Ozzie P.5 hours
Corona effect
Soumo B.5 hours
This is where we should be proud of police. Salute to all the brave men.
Ajmal H.5 hours
There is nothing to be sad about ,because many people lack knowledge about this virus and its a human nature to be fearful and suspicious.Don't be disappointed and discouraged as you are in the most hostility place but in the wrong time.keep your spirit up
Saurav D.5 hours
c this
Siddhant D.5 hours
He resembles Jack Dorsey (Twitter's CEO)
Kate N.5 hours
I don't think the hotels didn't give him a room because he us a foreigner. It is because they were not sure if got corona virus. He should have gone straight away go to the police and then to the hospital to ask for test.
Rahul D.5 hours
When in unknown territory, local police station is the best option to go for cooperation. That idea never fails usually. Though I should mention, thieves are everywhere.
Rudresh R.5 hours
Salute that's POLICE OFFICERS. 👆👆👆
Gama S.5 hours
Be practical.
Veera P.5 hours
Would we be up in arms if this happened to one of us in France, Italy, Spain , Germany, UK???
Hangrai J.6 hours
Every one is concerned about virus he supposed to be in his country right now bad timing...
Sunita S.6 hours
It is not the first time that Brute has tried to present a negative picture of India and its people
Moushumi G.6 hours
Who'll endanger their lives by giving him a shelter? This is not a normal situation how could he expect people to behave normal? People's such behavior towards foreigners is quite justified in present scenario. This infection coming from foreign land only, Spain is badly affected badly , how come he is allowed to move around here that is a big question!
Saksham S.6 hours
Bhaiya.
Rahul C.6 hours
He was in my city so, I know better why he was denied and also two foreign nationals have been quarantined and the denial was done as because of the city's safety as its a city not that much like big metro that can easily provide any medical facilities instantly. Shut the fuck up @BrutIndia
Traveller A.6 hours
Brut India always shows India in a negative light ,Part of Anti Indian media always .
Manabendra P.6 hours
Exactly