back

No-Mask Couple Arrested After Misbehaving With Delhi Police

"What if I have to kiss my husband?" This couple picked a noisy fight with the Delhi Police after they were stopped for allegedly violating Covid-19 lockdown rules.

19/04/2021 4:27 PM
  • 86.5K
  • 196

And even more

  1. 2:56

    No-Mask Couple Arrested After Misbehaving With Delhi Police

  2. 2:26

    Covid-19 Patients Forced To Share Beds In Delhi Hospital

  3. 2:39

    A Son Makes A Heart-Wrenching Plea

  4. 3:00

    Gujarat’s Missing Dead?

  5. 3:05

    Indian Leaders Seem Careless During Second Wave

  6. 3:57

    This Baby Needs The World's Most Costly Medicine

173 comments

  • Kheto Z.
    an hour

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴

  • Mishal S.
    an hour

    Are they High? 😂 🌿

  • Athihr K.
    an hour

    When you pass UPSC but you don't have commonsense ......

  • S K.
    an hour

    Indian women you give them too much freedom and independence they become like this.

  • Pat K.
    an hour

    Kudos to the couple good job stand your ground

  • Prateek D.
    an hour

    lol... Everyone wants to get famous these days.

  • Vinay M.
    an hour

    How come election rally's are OK, but people driving inside the car without mask is not OK? Firstly they were in their car, in thier bubble I think it's all money grabbing ideas from the officials.

  • Durgesh R.
    an hour

    INVEST WITH $200, AND EARN $2,000 WITHIN, 24 HOURS ASK ME HOW ,CLINK ON THE LINK BELOW 💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 https://t.me/joinchat/xlpwwwC2tLFiYTdk

  • Moosa K.
    2 hours

    actually there is a saying when we see our big doing something we think it is better to do the same so mr modi and amit shah what u did in the rally they r doing the same NOT WEARING A MASK

  • Ana D.
    2 hours

    No use of blaming the leaders for stupidity of people. India have very high educated nation but they are blind with traditions and rituals. They don't follow lockdown rules when it's come to their festivities. They don't think about their health workers safty or the health system. Now it's gone out of control.

  • Niharika S.
    2 hours

    Crazy couple. Ram milaye jodi ek andha ek kodi 🤮

  • Arbaaz A.
    2 hours

    Jab Pehle Ka Lockdown Ke Police Dande Marithi Na Vaise Ab Inlogo Ko Padna Chahiye

  • Jeetz Z.
    2 hours

    She sounds so sadak chaap. Illiterate

  • Jimmy C.
    2 hours

    The situation would have been handled nicely but they created the mess by themselves ! And they should face the problem ! THE OVER SMART CROW ALWAYS SIT ON THE SHIT 😎

  • Jeenu S.
    2 hours

    These kind of people think only by screaming & arguing with police & by not following them they can show their power & education.

  • Zini K.
    2 hours

    Such an outrage. That’s why the cases are not coming in control because of ridiculous and ill mannered citizens like these. These kind of people should be dealt with in a severe manner so that they don’t leave a bad example for others. Why is it hard for a common man to think that they are saving themselves and the people around?

  • Tanveer H.
    3 hours

    Someone rescue the husband from this woman. I feel sorry for him already.

  • Shashwat A.
    4 hours

    Mujhe toh yeh samajh nhi ara ki police ne kiss kuyn nhi karne diya🤦🏻‍♂️

  • Itx S.
    4 hours

    kitni batameez he larako

  • Divyaraj B.
    4 hours

    Baap re itne anpad log😁

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.