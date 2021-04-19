back
No-Mask Couple Arrested After Misbehaving With Delhi Police
"What if I have to kiss my husband?" This couple picked a noisy fight with the Delhi Police after they were stopped for allegedly violating Covid-19 lockdown rules.
19/04/2021 4:27 PM
173 comments
Kheto Z.an hour
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴
Mishal S.an hour
Are they High? 😂 🌿
Athihr K.an hour
When you pass UPSC but you don't have commonsense ......
S K.an hour
Indian women you give them too much freedom and independence they become like this.
Pat K.an hour
Kudos to the couple good job stand your ground
Prateek D.an hour
lol... Everyone wants to get famous these days.
Vinay M.an hour
How come election rally's are OK, but people driving inside the car without mask is not OK? Firstly they were in their car, in thier bubble I think it's all money grabbing ideas from the officials.
Durgesh R.an hour
Moosa K.2 hours
actually there is a saying when we see our big doing something we think it is better to do the same so mr modi and amit shah what u did in the rally they r doing the same NOT WEARING A MASK
Ana D.2 hours
No use of blaming the leaders for stupidity of people. India have very high educated nation but they are blind with traditions and rituals. They don't follow lockdown rules when it's come to their festivities. They don't think about their health workers safty or the health system. Now it's gone out of control.
Niharika S.2 hours
Crazy couple. Ram milaye jodi ek andha ek kodi 🤮
Arbaaz A.2 hours
Jab Pehle Ka Lockdown Ke Police Dande Marithi Na Vaise Ab Inlogo Ko Padna Chahiye
Jeetz Z.2 hours
She sounds so sadak chaap. Illiterate
Jimmy C.2 hours
The situation would have been handled nicely but they created the mess by themselves ! And they should face the problem ! THE OVER SMART CROW ALWAYS SIT ON THE SHIT 😎
Jeenu S.2 hours
These kind of people think only by screaming & arguing with police & by not following them they can show their power & education.
Zini K.2 hours
Such an outrage. That’s why the cases are not coming in control because of ridiculous and ill mannered citizens like these. These kind of people should be dealt with in a severe manner so that they don’t leave a bad example for others. Why is it hard for a common man to think that they are saving themselves and the people around?
Tanveer H.3 hours
Someone rescue the husband from this woman. I feel sorry for him already.
Shashwat A.4 hours
Mujhe toh yeh samajh nhi ara ki police ne kiss kuyn nhi karne diya🤦🏻♂️
Itx S.4 hours
kitni batameez he larako
Divyaraj B.4 hours
Baap re itne anpad log😁