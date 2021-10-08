back

No UK Quarantine For Covishield-Vaccinated Indians

After a string of controversies, the UK has finally allowed Indians fully vaccinated with Covishield to skip quarantine on arrival.

08/10/2021 1:35 PMupdated: 08/10/2021 1:36 PM
Politics

9 comments

  • Mamta B.
    4 days

    I hope Australia follow the same relaxation rules

  • Sarath M.
    4 days

    UK still thinks that we are under their regime..

  • Pandey P.
    5 days

    What about covaxin double standard by uk govt

  • Mo R.
    6 days

    Yes but you still got to pay £80 plus for Pcr test

  • Hare R.
    6 days

    Days are changed..

  • Souvik S.
    6 days

    brits wake up to reality. India is not in 1950s anymore. you will get same treatment you give to india. Hopefully after this TIT for TAT, your idiot ministers will stop wasting time in parliament debates about India's internal matters. Matter of the fact is your country surviving on looted asset form other countries..

  • Brut India
    6 days

    India likely to relax quarantine rules for UK travellers as well: https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/india-likely-to-relax-quarantine-rules-for-uk-travellers-after-covishield-move-report-101633684256309.html

  • Basisth H.
    6 days

    This is Modi Govt...

  • Shodhit G.
    6 days

    Finally some sense had been talked into brits🙂

