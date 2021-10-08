back
No UK Quarantine For Covishield-Vaccinated Indians
After a string of controversies, the UK has finally allowed Indians fully vaccinated with Covishield to skip quarantine on arrival.
08/10/2021 1:35 PMupdated: 08/10/2021 1:36 PM
9 comments
Mamta B.4 days
I hope Australia follow the same relaxation rules
Sarath M.4 days
UK still thinks that we are under their regime..
Pandey P.5 days
What about covaxin double standard by uk govt
Mo R.6 days
Yes but you still got to pay £80 plus for Pcr test
Hare R.6 days
Days are changed..
Souvik S.6 days
brits wake up to reality. India is not in 1950s anymore. you will get same treatment you give to india. Hopefully after this TIT for TAT, your idiot ministers will stop wasting time in parliament debates about India's internal matters. Matter of the fact is your country surviving on looted asset form other countries..
Brut India6 days
India likely to relax quarantine rules for UK travellers as well: https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/india-likely-to-relax-quarantine-rules-for-uk-travellers-after-covishield-move-report-101633684256309.html
Basisth H.6 days
This is Modi Govt...
Shodhit G.6 days
Finally some sense had been talked into brits🙂