back

Not Allowed To Sit, Constable Beats Up Senior

This UP inspector asked a constable to stand up during duty hours, got thrashed. 😳😳

04/24/2020 2:27 PMupdated: 04/24/2020 3:34 PM
  • 578.8k
  • 749

And even more

    626 comments

    • Ahmad M.
      20 hours

      Rest aside...why would Chief can’t look straight and confidently to give his statement!!!!

    • Dima S.
      a day

      What a animals....

    • Lovely N.
      a day

      https://youtu.be/ZjvY7H9T9aQ

    • Abdul M.
      2 days

      Probably didn't get his daily dose of cow piss.

    • Adam M.
      2 days

      He's doing that to anyone police officer, imagine how he'd treat average citizens 😭

    • Jhonny S.
      2 days

      U hate this kind of policemen..

    • DuLs S.
      2 days

      Stupid..he should just become shepherd.. he can't even follow the order

    • Manish S.
      2 days

      Bycott this anti India channel as they get fund and mint money only after showing negativity Brut India is spreading hatred.. I have sent in 200 different places of social media to bycott and reduce its views

    • Shady H.
      2 days

      🤣

    • Rosaria L.
      2 days

      Oh well they were beating the hell of of there people, so they turned on each other, good.

    • Abhinav G.
      2 days

      Give them chair, he gets irritate from lockdown violation and puts all his angers to his senior

    • Arnab D.
      3 days

      next team meeting me chair ni mila toh bala ke saath ue hone wala hai 😂

    • Jumto P.
      3 days

      Jab police walo k ye haal hai

    • Abdul M.
      3 days

      There was no need to hit the head constable for sitting down. If he was to be charged for laxity or dereliction of duty, a memo or show cause notice could have been served. Mind you the HC has a right to self-defence and he was using that right in defending himself from being beaten. 🤔🤔🤔

    • Jason H.
      3 days

      LOLOLOLOLOL

    • Arif S.
      3 days

      Highly disciplined force

    • Manish S.
      3 days

      Can you post some positive news for our country or you are totally sold out and can’t do good job. Please unfollow such anti Indian channels which showcase only negative part of country. I have forwarded to more than 800 groups and social media platform to bycott BRUT INDIA. Please be loyal to your country and do your part all Indians who watching. Bloody sold media

    • Mujeeb H.
      3 days

      https://youtu.be/n9DE7NmxoWo

    • Akther N.
      3 days

      This is the way to Deal with police who is out of order.

    • Mayumi M.
      3 days

      So sad