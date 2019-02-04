Now Munch On Solar Corns in Bengaluru

These roadside roasted corns in Bengaluru are “solar powered”. 🌞🌽😋
Indira M.02/18/2019 02:15
Excellent
Parvathi A.02/16/2019 23:20
Excellent .
Hirpara P.02/15/2019 08:11
Good very good
Ram P.02/13/2019 04:15
Very.nice
Vyshak S.02/08/2019 07:03
Nosotros Ciudad
Thouseef A.02/07/2019 14:00
Nice work by ngo
Anne G.02/06/2019 18:50
🌽🌽
O V.02/06/2019 15:25
Really, solar powered? She's burning coal to roast that corn. God. slapping solar panels on everything isnt the solution. please research well before calling anything an "innovation" or a "sustainable energy solution"
Balasubramani B.02/06/2019 14:36
Amazing work done by a ngo!
Sridharan J.02/05/2019 13:53
Good!!! hope they had made it rotatable atleast manual so on hot days she could air her self
Brut India02/05/2019 12:00
You can learn more about the NGO that provided the solar power on their website. http://www.selco-india.com/
Babu A.02/05/2019 01:15
I seen her
Pushpa S.02/04/2019 18:26
Selco was founded by Harish Hande. He was awarded Magsaysay for his work.
Nishant K.02/04/2019 17:57
wait till BJP takes the credit again
Mayur M.02/04/2019 17:56
only good thing about Bangalore 🤭
Revanth M.02/04/2019 16:24
South india ❤️
Maddy C.02/04/2019 16:19
now tell me does it work at nnight
Abhishek V.02/04/2019 16:09
Wonderful work by this ngo