Now Open: Mumbai’s Five-Star Biryani Stall

Akshay Parkar, who trained with some of the best chefs at the Taj, worked on a cruise ship not too long ago. But when the pandemic struck, and he lost his job, Parkar decided to bring his expertise to the streets of Mumbai.

30/12/2020 1:27 PM
147 comments

  • Rajaraman R.
    6 days

    U people inspire many

  • Priti B.
    6 days

    All the best

  • Matilda C.
    6 days

    Good on, keep it up

  • Anish G.
    7 days

    is this the one?

  • Anthony G.
    06/01/2021 23:13

    Ne proud u got a chance and hope you prosper

  • Shivani K.
    06/01/2021 14:42

    The biryani looks amazing ! Definitely visiting dadar soon to try this biryani All the best

  • Mayur P.
    06/01/2021 00:11

    kahan hai bhai dadar mein pata karo

  • Swadha D.
    05/01/2021 14:47

    Best wishes

  • Swadha D.
    05/01/2021 14:47

    God bless you and your family

  • Brian M.
    05/01/2021 13:41

    WE CAN TEACH YOU HOW TO MAKE MORE ORDERS AND DISTRIBUTIONS INTO LOCAL AREAS ::: ONLINE SERVICES :: WHERE KITCHEN AND STAFFS MUT BE HIGH QUALITY AND HIGH CLEANESS AND FOOD SECURITY ..

  • Varsha R.
    05/01/2021 10:55

    Huge respect🙌

  • Girija G.
    05/01/2021 09:59

    Where in dadar

  • Asha S.
    05/01/2021 09:29

    Wow !

  • Pushpa K.
    05/01/2021 08:09

    Outside star mall.

  • Dipti S.
    05/01/2021 05:42

    Where does he have a stall in Dadar ? Does anybody have its address ?

  • Manpreet A.
    05/01/2021 05:26

    does someone has his no!!!

  • Pooja J.
    05/01/2021 04:59

    Very inspiring.... Nvr lose hope..... Life gives 2 nd chance to those who r brave ... Keep going ...

  • Sk H.
    04/01/2021 20:35

    Go ahead bro! Allah will help you to achieve your GOAL!

  • Rnab M.
    04/01/2021 19:29

    True inspiration 🙏

  • Nirmalapeter D.
    04/01/2021 17:19

    Keep up the good work.👍

