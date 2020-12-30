back
Now Open: Mumbai’s Five-Star Biryani Stall
Akshay Parkar, who trained with some of the best chefs at the Taj, worked on a cruise ship not too long ago. But when the pandemic struck, and he lost his job, Parkar decided to bring his expertise to the streets of Mumbai.
30/12/2020 1:27 PM
147 comments
Rajaraman R.6 days
U people inspire many
Priti B.6 days
All the best
Matilda C.6 days
Good on, keep it up
Anish G.7 days
is this the one?
Anthony G.06/01/2021 23:13
Ne proud u got a chance and hope you prosper
Shivani K.06/01/2021 14:42
The biryani looks amazing ! Definitely visiting dadar soon to try this biryani All the best
Mayur P.06/01/2021 00:11
kahan hai bhai dadar mein pata karo
Swadha D.05/01/2021 14:47
Best wishes
Swadha D.05/01/2021 14:47
God bless you and your family
Brian M.05/01/2021 13:41
WE CAN TEACH YOU HOW TO MAKE MORE ORDERS AND DISTRIBUTIONS INTO LOCAL AREAS ::: ONLINE SERVICES :: WHERE KITCHEN AND STAFFS MUT BE HIGH QUALITY AND HIGH CLEANESS AND FOOD SECURITY ..
Varsha R.05/01/2021 10:55
Huge respect🙌
Girija G.05/01/2021 09:59
Where in dadar
Asha S.05/01/2021 09:29
Wow !
Pushpa K.05/01/2021 08:09
Outside star mall.
Dipti S.05/01/2021 05:42
Where does he have a stall in Dadar ? Does anybody have its address ?
Manpreet A.05/01/2021 05:26
does someone has his no!!!
Pooja J.05/01/2021 04:59
Very inspiring.... Nvr lose hope..... Life gives 2 nd chance to those who r brave ... Keep going ...
Sk H.04/01/2021 20:35
Go ahead bro! Allah will help you to achieve your GOAL!
Rnab M.04/01/2021 19:29
True inspiration 🙏
Nirmalapeter D.04/01/2021 17:19
Keep up the good work.👍