Now Serving: Hi-Tech Indian Food

Could this robot change the future of Indian cooking? 🤖 🥘
96 comments
Pinal P.09/20/2019 12:07
West time wast money wast knowledge
Sachin Y.09/20/2019 08:24
The most horrible thing I saw on FB today... 😑
Supriyo R.09/18/2019 09:04
tr kajer
Soram R.09/18/2019 03:52
Basically the machine is just moving the spatula
Soram R.09/18/2019 03:50
Yea well done more unemployment coming up
Ishaan J.09/16/2019 16:37
Don't bring this machine in India otherwise Nirmala Tai will say restaurants are shutting down because millenials are buying this robot.
Vrinda D.09/15/2019 13:10
Cooking is a stress buster... Dont replace the original therapy with a modified mechanical one it won't help.
Tapas B.09/14/2019 13:48
Yes they will make more lazy indians
Shubham K.09/14/2019 08:18
Because of it, we could stop eating
Abhishek K.09/13/2019 19:57
Fuck off🖕🖕
Rajdeep S.09/12/2019 03:17
Keep making this bullshit things ,and make many people unemployed
Augustus A.09/11/2019 18:39
Ghanta
MùkTí S.09/11/2019 17:40
😜
Rakhi B.09/11/2019 06:58
Looking Tasteless food..... I make my food myself n it's going so tasty
Ram C.09/10/2019 12:34
Chahiye bhi ni hame
Dêêpãk P.09/09/2019 03:33
Agr ese robot aa gae to smj lo maanv jaati khatre me h 👍
Kalyan J.09/08/2019 07:40
isko kharid dala to life Jhingalala 😂😂
Nausher K.09/07/2019 11:18
Haters will say fake news
Jaizy C.09/04/2019 16:54
Hellow,this is very useful for unhealthy women's, but it is not for healthy women
Manojit B.09/02/2019 12:19
Bokwas