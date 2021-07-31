back
Now You See Her, Now You Don't
She's Jennifer Aniston one day, Kylie Jenner the next day, and Milkha Singh after that. This make-up artist can transform herself into any celebrity in the world! 🤯 Makeupbypriyankapanwar This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
31/07/2021 5:27 AM
20 comments
Rakhi A.03/08/2021 14:52
congratulations to Priyanka... Sky is the limit for her... God bless her.. 🥰🥰
Arp A.02/08/2021 14:09
really i praise your amazing work and effort outstanding 👌
Faisal C.02/08/2021 08:59
Outstanding talent
Shoba S.02/08/2021 02:35
Unbelievable!
Zaed A.01/08/2021 22:45
You are making us proud for real🔥
हर्ष श.01/08/2021 17:24
I have seen sone awesome cosplay makeup artists on the internet from across the globe. She is decent but can definitely improve upon her celebrity resemblance skills. All the best to her! 👍
Snigdha T.01/08/2021 13:37
Hum hi kaamchor hai is duniya mei 🥲
Farida K.01/08/2021 11:36
Amazing!! What a talent
Arpana K.01/08/2021 11:00
Supercallifragilisticexpialidocious
Baqar K.01/08/2021 09:35
Really she's making India proud.
Pallavi M.01/08/2021 08:31
Out of the world 👏
Rajesh S.01/08/2021 07:20
Dolly K.01/08/2021 07:06
Definitely ur talented Ur gift shd not be overlooked
Faghir B.01/08/2021 06:45
No doubt she is very talented. Indeed inspiring and brave. Being true to yourself is NOT always easy but this girl is living her dream cox she knows life is too short and you gotta make most of it while you have the chance.❤🙌
Hiru R.01/08/2021 06:16
Awesome
Makeupbypriyankapanwar01/08/2021 06:04
Thank you so much for this video❤️❤️❤️
Bunty V.01/08/2021 05:36
A hota hai talent, boby dikhana gend hilana nahi.. jago feminists jago
Sayantan S.01/08/2021 05:35
This is why I have trust issues
Susañtä D.01/08/2021 05:32
Brilliant
