NRI Helps Bereaved Indian Families
For the last 17 years Iqbal Singh Bhatti has offered help to families who lost their loved ones in France. He helps transport the bodies of the deceased back home to India.
13/11/2020 2:57 PM
36 comments
Arunabrata R.6 days
Salute you sirji 🙏
Brut India19/11/2020 14:25
Iqbal Singh Bhatti recalled his feelings on his fellow Indians dying in France: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/amritsar/NRI-recounts-horrors-of-Indians-dying-in-France/articleshow/55931008.cms
Vishakha S.17/11/2020 05:00
A very important thinking,God bless such person 1000 years life .🙏🙏🙏
Ajay K.16/11/2020 04:41
Grt Job, a big salute sir.
Moustansir S.15/11/2020 13:21
👍🙏
Rossy S.15/11/2020 04:57
Good job 👌
Gangadhar S.15/11/2020 00:13
Only pure soul can venture such a task, very difficult to find such persons in this selfish world, your mission is worthy to be appreciated.
Dennis D.14/11/2020 10:49
🙏
Anjana J.14/11/2020 08:33
Salute Sir
Kamni L.14/11/2020 07:51
An angel in human body Good samaritan
Ivan D.14/11/2020 06:58
Salute to him great work
Nyima L.14/11/2020 05:49
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Faghir B.13/11/2020 23:02
Mashallah Allah will defintely reward you for this noble service. Stay blessed and stay safe. Ameen
Hervé F.13/11/2020 21:02
Thanks for the solidarity with Indians 👏🏽 A good example for the Youth, for people 👍🏾
Ashish V.13/11/2020 20:19
This community never ceases to amaze me with great humanity and humility..🙏🏻
Rupinder K.13/11/2020 18:41
Waheguru 🙏🏼
Suri T.13/11/2020 18:39
Congratulations for your noble soul and untiring services.
Sriram N.13/11/2020 18:38
Syed S.13/11/2020 17:43
Singh is king salute sir
Harish K.13/11/2020 16:46
🙏🙏🙏