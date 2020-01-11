back

Odisha Man Escapes Wild Elephant’s Revenge Run

Who creeps up on an angry wild elephant to slap its behind? This guy! 😲

01/11/2020 2:57 PM
105 comments

  • Saurabh N.
    7 hours

    It's really disappointing, that man escaped.

  • Ankit V.
    9 hours

    Karma , what you give you get get back.

  • Annie C.
    18 hours

    He deserves it.. Idiot.. Remember they didn't destroyed our home we did...

  • Nithya T.
    18 hours

    Anything for Facebook presence. Get a life n leave them alone!!!

  • Yuvraj S.
    20 hours

    Shamefull

  • Anandhu A.
    21 hours

    കൊച്ചു മൈരൻ 😇😇😇🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

  • Mubarak B.
    a day

    ഇതാണ് രീതി ആന കുത്താൻവന്നാൽ വളഞ്ഞു തിരിഞ്ഞു പോകുക ആനയ്ക്ക് നമ്മളെ പിടിക്കാൻ പറ്റൂല

  • Krishna K.
    a day

    Humans are responsible for destroying animal habitats, so it is common for many animals to return to their homes for food.

  • Samarth S.
    a day

    Let me give the guys the plot behind what we see. The cameraman pays the person to instigate the elephant, so the he can capture it and make this story!

  • Akash D.
    a day

    Run over that bastard. 🤬

  • Sreeji S.
    a day

    I felt so bad that the fucking CUNT escaped! Such a tragedy 😞

  • Nathan M.
    a day

    You are awesome bro but please don't do this after your marriage coz ur wife will become a widow and another man will use her😝.

  • Kamal N.
    a day

    Elephants are cute. Your state 😀

  • Chitra G.
    2 days

    He deserved it

  • Suman G.
    2 days

    Sad... The man escaped...

  • Deepak S.
    2 days

    Someone please throw this guy infront of the pachyderm

  • Sunjiv R.
    2 days

    That Was a crime

  • Joanne H.
    2 days

    He deserves what he gets from the elephant.😡

  • Kailash N.
    2 days

    The elephant remembers he is an elephant XD. Come get me now MF

  • Nisha P.
    2 days

    he should hve got it from the elephant for hitting it for no reason,evil humans