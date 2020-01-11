Odisha Man Escapes Wild Elephant’s Revenge Run

Who creeps up on an angry wild elephant to slap its behind? This guy! 😲
105 comments
Saurabh N.7 hours
It's really disappointing, that man escaped.
Ankit V.9 hours
Karma , what you give you get get back.
Annie C.18 hours
He deserves it.. Idiot.. Remember they didn't destroyed our home we did...
Nithya T.18 hours
Anything for Facebook presence. Get a life n leave them alone!!!
Yuvraj S.20 hours
Shamefull
Anandhu A.21 hours
കൊച്ചു മൈരൻ 😇😇😇🤦♂️🤦♂️
Mubarak B.a day
ഇതാണ് രീതി ആന കുത്താൻവന്നാൽ വളഞ്ഞു തിരിഞ്ഞു പോകുക ആനയ്ക്ക് നമ്മളെ പിടിക്കാൻ പറ്റൂല
Krishna K.a day
Humans are responsible for destroying animal habitats, so it is common for many animals to return to their homes for food.
Samarth S.a day
Let me give the guys the plot behind what we see. The cameraman pays the person to instigate the elephant, so the he can capture it and make this story!
Akash D.a day
Run over that bastard. 🤬
Sreeji S.a day
I felt so bad that the fucking CUNT escaped! Such a tragedy 😞
Nathan M.a day
You are awesome bro but please don't do this after your marriage coz ur wife will become a widow and another man will use her😝.
Kamal N.a day
Elephants are cute. Your state 😀
Chitra G.2 days
He deserved it
Suman G.2 days
Sad... The man escaped...
Deepak S.2 days
Someone please throw this guy infront of the pachyderm
Sunjiv R.2 days
That Was a crime
Joanne H.2 days
He deserves what he gets from the elephant.😡
Kailash N.2 days
The elephant remembers he is an elephant XD. Come get me now MF
Nisha P.2 days
he should hve got it from the elephant for hitting it for no reason,evil humans