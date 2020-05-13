back

Odisha’s Olive Ridleys Flourish Amid Lockdown

No lockdown for these little ones. 😊❤️️

05/13/2020 10:12 AM
41 comments

  • Swarnamayee D.
    16 hours

  • Ashwini S.
    19 hours

    FYI

  • Eshita W.
    a day

    Nature!!

  • Arijeet C.
    a day

    some good news in these stressful times

  • Neelam S.
    a day

    ♥️

  • Anshul G.
    a day

    Isn't it a good idea to reserve our natural Breeding Areas for these Rare species in their breeding period, by fixing the no. Of visitors during those 45-60 days.

  • Shameer A.
    2 days

    Nature is replenishing itself.

  • Manish M.
    2 days

    Bhai have a look

  • Sonal A.
    2 days

    Wow..

  • Lona P.
    2 days

    Tnx for sharing brut🙏 Odisha is beautiful natural nature place..

  • Sunny S.
    2 days

    ye kya kar diya aapne itne sare bachhe ?

  • Sunil N.
    2 days

    Now one could love the mother nature more than human beings......

  • DrNeeti Y.
    2 days

    Maybe they should ban beach entry evry year during their hatching time.

  • Aparna A.
    2 days

    kitta cute h

  • Kanu V.
    2 days

    Cute

  • प्रतिक द.
    2 days

    Human is dangerous animal to this planet.

  • Munna B.
    2 days

    Chalo kam se kisi ke liye to kuch acha hua ..insaano ke sath nhi pr bejuban janwar ke sath hi sahi..

  • Mang T.
    2 days

    Where. Is the police they are breaking the lockdown rule,hahaha

  • Zubair K.
    2 days

    I Think That The Government Should Lock The Beach For 3 Months Every Year For Safety of Turtles Eggs .👏

  • Maarieleese M.
    2 days

    Then the sea comes to meet them and off they go......live long little ones.