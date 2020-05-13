Odisha’s Olive Ridleys Flourish Amid Lockdown
Swarnamayee D.16 hours
❤
Ashwini S.19 hours
FYI
Eshita W.a day
Nature!!
Arijeet C.a day
some good news in these stressful times
Neelam S.a day
♥️
Anshul G.a day
Isn't it a good idea to reserve our natural Breeding Areas for these Rare species in their breeding period, by fixing the no. Of visitors during those 45-60 days.
Shameer A.2 days
Nature is replenishing itself.
Manish M.2 days
Bhai have a look
Sonal A.2 days
Wow..
Lona P.2 days
Tnx for sharing brut🙏 Odisha is beautiful natural nature place..
Sunny S.2 days
ye kya kar diya aapne itne sare bachhe ?
Sunil N.2 days
Now one could love the mother nature more than human beings......
DrNeeti Y.2 days
Maybe they should ban beach entry evry year during their hatching time.
Aparna A.2 days
kitta cute h
Kanu V.2 days
Cute
प्रतिक द.2 days
Human is dangerous animal to this planet.
Munna B.2 days
Chalo kam se kisi ke liye to kuch acha hua ..insaano ke sath nhi pr bejuban janwar ke sath hi sahi..
Mang T.2 days
Where. Is the police they are breaking the lockdown rule,hahaha
Zubair K.2 days
I Think That The Government Should Lock The Beach For 3 Months Every Year For Safety of Turtles Eggs .👏
Maarieleese M.2 days
Then the sea comes to meet them and off they go......live long little ones.