One-Year-Old Elephant Gets Jumbo Birthday Bash
Last year, an elephant calf named Sreekutty was rescued from a forest in Kerala’s Thenmala, where she had been abandoned by her herd. This year, she’s celebrating her first birthday in style. 😍
12/11/2020 12:16 PMupdated: 12/11/2020 12:17 PM
18 comments
Kalpana P.18/11/2020 18:25
😊💞💞
Shamina S.17/11/2020 11:32
Happy birthday❤
Udai G.14/11/2020 16:44
She is so cute. Happy Birthday Sreekutty
Sumita S.13/11/2020 13:17
Sooooo adorable ❤️
Sangeetaa M.13/11/2020 10:44
😍
Brut India13/11/2020 10:09
Watch this baby elephant's naming ceremony:
Haris U.13/11/2020 08:59
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxDTnBnCyB-nPBnHM5Ydrzw
Farhaz K.12/11/2020 19:58
This is so cute ❤️❤️
Anirban M.12/11/2020 16:52
❤️
Manoj N.12/11/2020 16:45
Happy Birthday!! Kerala is blessed to have a large elephant population
Uma B.12/11/2020 16:38
Sreeķutty..you have my heart. Big hugs to you!!!
Mani G.12/11/2020 16:17
Happy birthday Srikutty 🥰
Vidyavathi U.12/11/2020 15:03
Happy Birthday Smartie
Shrinidhi12/11/2020 15:02
Due to inhumane acting forests are disappearing and animals life in danger all living being have right to live on earth activities like rescueing animals is great Let's change old mind set
Vidyavathi U.12/11/2020 15:01
Great pet
Periyanayagi J.12/11/2020 13:13
You are tooooooooooooo cute darling Sree kutty!
Yasmeen T.12/11/2020 13:06
She is soooo cutee😍😍😍
Jo J.12/11/2020 12:47
How cute and adorable! Sreekutty is rocking! What a great pet that village has now. Hope they (the villagers and the calf) stay respectful to each other. Elephants can run havoc on agricultural lands and crops. Hope Sreekutty doesn’t get any wild ideas. Happy 1st birthday Sreekutty.