Online Covid Volunteers Speak Of Sexual Harassment
Good samaritans on social media were sharing their phone numbers to help patients of Covid-19 but instead of help, they received creepy messages from strangers asking for sex.
09/05/2021 4:27 PM
61 comments
VoLtage B.35 minutes
It seems ur enjoying wat has happened with u while u sharing ur contact number for help in pandemic rather u making everyone aware of wt Incident happened with u.
Kaur S.2 hours
Their phone numbers should be tracked and they should be arrested!
Makbul A.3 hours
And we Indians take pride in our culture and traditional values including our spirituality, respect for woman blah.. blah..
Sandeep P.3 hours
Desh hi ghatiya hai...
Sruthi P.3 hours
Sexually frustrated creatures!!
Jude E.4 hours
🤣🤣🤣
Reza E.4 hours
Sad, Barbaric
Abhishek V.4 hours
disgusting
Bhrigu R.4 hours
I think numbers of these people's should be shared with a site where case of harassment should be files against them and each and every person like these should be punished and fined because these are the people's who are polluting this and next generation as well as mentality and image of the society they should be executed as fast as possible and as many as we can .
Shreya S.4 hours
Or better I shouldn’t generalise specially country — not everyone does this—- but yeah I won’t be surprised at all if this group of people would be educated once too —-
Shreya S.4 hours
I’m really sorry! Due to same fear , when I volunteered help for covid patients on community post on Facebook, I changed the source from my WhatsApp to messenger ... such a shame,,, the people of this country are taught - WHATTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT!!??
Bhat S.5 hours
Name and shame to all those people with their numbers and messages ...pls high time we women stop protecting this sickness , some men seem to have; worse than being covid 19 +ve
Saurabh T.5 hours
I can understand. People do not realise how pathetic they behave. You are brave enough who focused on your Grandmother health. There are good people as well who are ready to help you. My good experience is with Jankalyan Rakta Pethi.
Kunal M.6 hours
Absolutely rubbish people who do such type of foolishness in these dire times
Ashis N.6 hours
Maaja aaaya
Akhil A.6 hours
Pathetic people
Atur O.8 hours
Sick indian mindset
Dharamnath S.8 hours
Literally this is shit shameless !! Aware if someone is helping then we need to respect not being she is girl and she want to help and sending messages and calling for sex. WTF is this 😐😡😠. Please respect who are helping. This is why we are keeping the number secret of many medical doctor.
Sukhcharan S.8 hours
Don't share your personal number.
Abdul K.9 hours
Unemployed lazy assholes we have in our country.. Indians are the more uncultured and toxic on social media.. No wonder why the entire world laughs at us..