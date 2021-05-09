back

Online Covid Volunteers Speak Of Sexual Harassment

Good samaritans on social media were sharing their phone numbers to help patients of Covid-19 but instead of help, they received creepy messages from strangers asking for sex.

09/05/2021 4:27 PM
  • 94K
  • 64

61 comments

  • VoLtage B.
    35 minutes

    It seems ur enjoying wat has happened with u while u sharing ur contact number for help in pandemic rather u making everyone aware of wt Incident happened with u.

  • Kaur S.
    2 hours

    Their phone numbers should be tracked and they should be arrested!

  • Makbul A.
    3 hours

    And we Indians take pride in our culture and traditional values including our spirituality, respect for woman blah.. blah..

  • Sandeep P.
    3 hours

    Desh hi ghatiya hai...

  • Sruthi P.
    3 hours

    Sexually frustrated creatures!!

  • Jude E.
    4 hours

    🤣🤣🤣

  • Reza E.
    4 hours

    Sad, Barbaric

  • Abhishek V.
    4 hours

    disgusting

  • Bhrigu R.
    4 hours

    I think numbers of these people's should be shared with a site where case of harassment should be files against them and each and every person like these should be punished and fined because these are the people's who are polluting this and next generation as well as mentality and image of the society they should be executed as fast as possible and as many as we can .

  • Shreya S.
    4 hours

    Or better I shouldn’t generalise specially country — not everyone does this—- but yeah I won’t be surprised at all if this group of people would be educated once too —-

  • Shreya S.
    4 hours

    I’m really sorry! Due to same fear , when I volunteered help for covid patients on community post on Facebook, I changed the source from my WhatsApp to messenger ... such a shame,,, the people of this country are taught - WHATTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT!!??

  • Bhat S.
    5 hours

    Name and shame to all those people with their numbers and messages ...pls high time we women stop protecting this sickness , some men seem to have; worse than being covid 19 +ve

  • Saurabh T.
    5 hours

    I can understand. People do not realise how pathetic they behave. You are brave enough who focused on your Grandmother health. There are good people as well who are ready to help you. My good experience is with Jankalyan Rakta Pethi.

  • Kunal M.
    6 hours

    Absolutely rubbish people who do such type of foolishness in these dire times

  • Ashis N.
    6 hours

    Maaja aaaya

  • Akhil A.
    6 hours

    Pathetic people

  • Atur O.
    8 hours

    Sick indian mindset

  • Dharamnath S.
    8 hours

    Literally this is shit shameless !! Aware if someone is helping then we need to respect not being she is girl and she want to help and sending messages and calling for sex. WTF is this 😐😡😠. Please respect who are helping. This is why we are keeping the number secret of many medical doctor.

  • Sukhcharan S.
    8 hours

    Don't share your personal number.

  • Abdul K.
    9 hours

    Unemployed lazy assholes we have in our country.. Indians are the more uncultured and toxic on social media.. No wonder why the entire world laughs at us..

