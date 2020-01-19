back

Only in Himachal: Avalanche Blocks Traffic

These cars had to stop mid-journey. To let an avalanche cross the road.

01/19/2020 6:57 AM
  • 15.1k
  • 8

8 comments

  • Geetha P.
    15 hours

    Oh human you are nothing when camper to mother nature you go and fight for your stupid religion

  • Brut India
    2 days

    About 45 villagers carried this sick cop through the snow for 7 km, avoiding avalanches to get him to an ambulance: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/shimla/critically-ill-cop-stranded-in-snow-bound-lahaul-valley-being-carried-on-bed-to-rohtang-tunnel/articleshow/73342489.cms

  • Santa M.
    2 days

    😳😳

  • Maria M.
    3 days

    வெண்ணுடை தரித்த பேய் ஆளை முழுக்கவும் செய்யும்.

  • Abimbola A.
    3 days

    Awesome nature

  • Negi I.
    3 days

    Tinku nallah kinnaur,H.P.

  • Santosh K.
    3 days

    The BJP'S vote bank has increased by multifold after the CAA protests.. . The people who protested never voted nor vote for BJP, but others who didn't vote for BJP silently hated the unreasonable protests and vandalism, turned Saffron. It's a blessing in disguise for BJP.

  • Thaneshwari L.
    3 days

    Nonsense