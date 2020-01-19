Only in Himachal: Avalanche Blocks Traffic

These cars had to stop mid-journey. To let an avalanche cross the road.
8 comments
Geetha P.15 hours
Oh human you are nothing when camper to mother nature you go and fight for your stupid religion
Brut India2 days
About 45 villagers carried this sick cop through the snow for 7 km, avoiding avalanches to get him to an ambulance: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/shimla/critically-ill-cop-stranded-in-snow-bound-lahaul-valley-being-carried-on-bed-to-rohtang-tunnel/articleshow/73342489.cms
Santa M.2 days
😳😳
Maria M.3 days
வெண்ணுடை தரித்த பேய் ஆளை முழுக்கவும் செய்யும்.
Abimbola A.3 days
Awesome nature
Negi I.3 days
Tinku nallah kinnaur,H.P.
Santosh K.3 days
The BJP'S vote bank has increased by multifold after the CAA protests.. . The people who protested never voted nor vote for BJP, but others who didn't vote for BJP silently hated the unreasonable protests and vandalism, turned Saffron. It's a blessing in disguise for BJP.
Thaneshwari L.3 days
Nonsense