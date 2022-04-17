back

Osman Ali Khan: The richest Indian

Guess the richest Indian ever... Hint: It's not Ambani or Adani.

17/04/2022 1:27 PM
  • 1.3M
  • 794

And even more

  1. 4:50

    NFT : l’histoire derrière les “Bored Apes”

  2. 4:22

    D'anciens livreurs Deliveroo et Uber Eats montent leur coopérative

  3. 6:13

    Elle vit avec le RSA : le quotidien de Laetitia, 47 ans, 2 enfants

  4. 4:51

    Pour économiser le loyer, il emménage dans son box au bureau

  5. 5:05

    C'est qui l’oligarque russe Roman Abramovitch ?

  6. 1:57

    Parlons Cash avec Just Riadh et Noholita - À voir sur BrutX

694 comments

  • Őmķåř Š.
    5 hours

    Why did this secular refuse to donate for banaras hindu university

  • Mansoor H.
    8 hours

    Great nizam sarkar

  • Jyotirmoy B.
    11 hours

    He was a villain. Indian government waged a war against him to get hyderabad and end his tyrannical rule

  • Syed L.
    19 hours

    Can anybody tell me how he became that rich?

  • Suleman M.
    a day

    mashallah

  • Tanvir S.
    a day

    Sab hinduo ki gaand jaal gyi yeh dekh kar🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Santoshkumar D.
    a day

    How can you consider him as indian ?

  • Qadeer K.
    a day

    Right.

  • Ginni S.
    a day

    He is very rich..he used his army to steal people's money 🤑🤑 Rich Robert 😂😂😂

  • TD S.
    a day

    Meawhile,Some Hinuds,"He Was Rich Because He Killed Billions Of Hinuds."😜

  • Pratish B.
    a day

    Not the richest indian, but the biggest looter...

  • Imran K.
    a day

    Amazing city of Haidrabad

  • Vilas D.
    2 days

    Brunt India is their any difference between a theif and the great businessman like adhani and Ambani.

  • S K.
    2 days

    It’s very hard for me to appreciate a person who divides the world into believers and unbelievers seen with a negative lens. He might be noble and may not even subscribe to this beliefs , I don’t know.

  • Tousim T.
    2 days

    Nice information

  • Yelle N.
    2 days

    But Khan looted Indians, supported Kihilafat movement, terrorism in India

  • Santosh S.
    2 days

    Mysuru King has build Dams, Schools, Universities... What he build...👎🏻

  • Hugo R.
    2 days

    Rich —- But the people are very poor -country is fifty dirty — rich

  • Sumaiya N.
    2 days

    Muslims have contributed so much to the growth and development of India over the centuries...the same Muslims who are prosecuted by BJP and RSS nowadays. Wait! It's all minorities who are prosecuted by hindutvas.

  • Hrithik M.
    2 days

    He looted ppl

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.