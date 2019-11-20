back

Oxygen Bar Opens In The Pollution Capital

Delhi residents can live it up at a new "oxygen bar" in the city. But will it solve their pollution woes?

11/20/2019 6:11 PM
  • 203.3k
  • 171

And even more

  1. Jilly Moss' daughter contracted measles

  2. Improving shopping for people with disabilities

  3. Beware of Emma the office worker

  4. How some manicures are toxic

  5. Livestock vs. London living conditions

  6. This doctor says meditation is the way out of stress

144 comments

  • Ishwar R.
    a day

    Lo bhai Naya brassiness pahaly Pani bikna soru howa Ab have bhi bech raha hi sab jaab business hi hojaiga to samadhan Kaisay nikleyga... Hi manousiya.... Manousiya to je laga baki jeev ka Kiya hoga...har prakirtik ko bhi bechna chaloo kardo

  • Ramesh V.
    2 days

    बड़े शर्म की बात है दिल्ली वालों अगर सफाई रखी होती गाड़ियों का प्रदूषण न करते तो ये दिन न देखना पड़ता

  • Abi B.
    3 days

    How government gives approval to such bars??

  • Abi B.
    3 days

    Instead of solving a problem finding an alternative is not a solution.. atleast they can initiate vertical and roof gardens..

  • Shaik J.
    3 days

    What the hell is happen 😭

  • Akshay B.
    3 days

    Or ap apny maa baap ki kahi baat sach hoti ja rahi h jo khty the ki ek din is duniya m hawa pani bhe pesy ka milega pani to milny he laga tha pr ab hawa bhe a gai h pesy m wo bhe flewor k naam p jesy hooka a gaya hooka bar m

  • Akshay B.
    3 days

    Bhiyo or bhno agr ap paid or pudhay nahi katogy or apna environment ko sudh rakogy to iski jarurat he nahi padegi

  • Bhoop A.
    4 days

    Those who go there are certified assholes.

  • Neha G.
    4 days

    Modern pollution has modern precaution 🤗

  • Muskan A.
    4 days

    Delhi chor k gao m reh lo pse de k pure air ki jaroorat nhi pdegi

  • Vinay S.
    5 days

    What if percentage of o2 is higher than atmosphere....can burn ur lungs too due to it's higher activity....

  • கணேஷ் த.
    5 days

    Also try with red chilly powder and pepper powder

  • Kumar P.
    5 days

    Abhi to bas shuruwat hai😂😂😂

  • Rajesh G.
    7 days

    Making people fool n making money😂😂

  • Atin K.
    7 days

    তাও কেউ গাছ লাগবে না

  • Devraj S.
    7 days

    Ye din BHI aa gya koi faida nhi

  • Santosh K.
    12/07/2019 10:05

    Why not blame BJP for this?? 🤔🤔

  • Sathya S.
    12/06/2019 04:29

    First of all take the initiative of planting neem trees and other trees which produce more oxygen for extended hours,we have become such lazy asses and stuffed that ass with money.India since past 30yrs was on the path of self destruction.

  • Brayan O.
    12/02/2019 11:58

    Lavandar hai😂😂😂

  • Brayan O.
    12/02/2019 11:57

    Chutiyapa