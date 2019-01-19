Packing food in plastic, newspapers to stop from July

India will ban the practice of wrapping and packing food in plastic packets and newspapers from July. Here’s why... 🌯➕📰= 🚫
Maram D.03/23/2019 15:37
Thank you for this decision👍
Vinayak K.03/18/2019 09:12
as soon as you can pls
Vikram K.03/10/2019 03:49
It will last for few days......and then venders go back to square one 😅
Maryam G.02/18/2019 11:39
This is beyond stupid! The "samosa" itself is carcinogenic what with the substandard oil and ingredients. Not to mention the germs from directly touching the food by the vendor! The paper and "ink" is a secondary issue as no one is eating the paper, hopefully.
Aritram M.02/15/2019 04:53
Don't just say we will ban. Tell the alternatives also.
Kamaljit K.01/28/2019 09:38
Manikanta K.01/26/2019 20:25
Why don't they ban plastic industries?? 🤔🤔
Dipanwita D.01/25/2019 15:53
Well it's only going to kill the small vendors,if they really wanted to save the planet then they would have banned all the big corporation also..Just a way to get into the news that's it.
Soumik S.01/24/2019 11:10
... and who will take the responsibility of implementing the law. Which government body will penalize the person not abiding by the laws and to what extent.
Gurinder S.01/24/2019 10:36
What percentage will adhere to the law? Not many. Just like many of the other laws and regulations that most don't follow. Especially the administrators.
Shivam A.01/24/2019 03:34
Indore is plastic free and no newspaper for street food cleanest and healthiest city of India
Karthikeyan V.01/23/2019 18:24
It's like deplaticization
Shweta R.01/23/2019 17:32
Loads of negative comments; I am surprised why can’t we appreciate such good efforts by govt. Check the increasing Air quality index of metros, it’s unhealthy for sensitive groups and no measures for that. Such good efforts should be appropriated than cribbed
Arjun J.01/23/2019 14:53
BJP and Congress Boys already have factories in place to take care of the demand. Same DEMO-PayTM situation. Crony all the way :)
Neha S.01/23/2019 10:01
Hoping it starts and continues
Kavya V.01/23/2019 05:35
Hope this concept last longer better to replace them with edible cutlery
Pooja L.01/22/2019 17:28
Good
Brut India01/22/2019 12:01
Maharashtra has tried an almost-total plastic ban.
Prakratik B.01/22/2019 07:49
I'm sure it won't effect big brand's profucts like Lays and all . Coz govt. Fear rich corporate elites as they own the government.
Tanvi H.01/21/2019 17:09
I welcome such great decision