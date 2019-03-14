back

Pakistan Gets The Stick At UNHRC

Pakistan was at the receiving end of some serious dressing-down at the 40th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. 🇵🇰😡

03/14/2019 8:43 AMupdated: 03/14/2019 10:47 AM
  • 482.0k
  • 325

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

293 comments

  • Nikul P.
    04/17/2019 06:02

    Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party

  • Danish M.
    04/04/2019 05:02

    Stop . For god sake stop spreading fake information about kashmir.. WE ALL KASHMIRIS WANT FREEDOM FROM INDIA

  • Vamsi K.
    03/30/2019 09:40

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/global-opinions/wp/2018/07/29/imran-khan-must-help-end-the-persecution-of-pakistans-ahmadi-muslims/

  • Vamsi K.
    03/30/2019 09:39

    Imran Khan speaks out in favor of anti-Ahmadiyya laws https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tj-VUY3CKU4

  • Vamsi K.
    03/30/2019 09:38

    https://www.persecutionofahmadis.org/no-place-for-ahmadis-in-imran-khans-naya-pakistan/

  • Aseem K.
    03/29/2019 10:04

    Pakistanis watch Lal Topi Wala Balungda aka Zaid Hamid. This place is a forum for the educated.

  • Subhajit R.
    03/29/2019 07:13

    Pakistan, North Korea both are Burden and Future Risk toward other countries. China is just using there support to gain control over Asia that's all.

  • Dipan B.
    03/29/2019 06:37

    Terroristan

  • Anirban D.
    03/28/2019 03:56

    If China withdraws support from Pakistan I wonder if there will be a country left called Pakistan

  • Kshitiz T.
    03/27/2019 17:37

    What's wrong with her prononciation ?

  • Meena M.
    03/27/2019 17:12

    Leave these Pakistanis alone. By the way, Tomato rate has come down or not???

  • Meena M.
    03/27/2019 17:02

    Still our people support Pakistan

  • Zubi C.
    03/27/2019 15:19

    No kashmiri is there fake news

  • Debatosh G.
    03/27/2019 06:22

    Brut change your name to Brut Pakistan.

  • Bapanprodhan B.
    03/27/2019 02:51

    Man

  • Pallavi G.
    03/26/2019 10:30

    The thing to be astonished about is that a page called Brut " India" is being followed by people other than Indians🤔🤔🤔

  • Venu M.
    03/26/2019 06:27

    Worth listening and sharing. Jai hind

  • Dikshant A.
    03/25/2019 15:35

    never question on Modi's visit to abroad

  • Himanka R.
    03/25/2019 14:03

    We can see some people's ass seriously burning in comment section. They're Just using smile to cover baked pork ass.😂

  • Maithili R.
    03/25/2019 10:05

    Phiroza Shahzad Doc