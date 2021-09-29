back

Pakistani Diplomat's Response To India At The UN

This is how Pakistan's Saima Saleem responded to Indian diplomat Sneha Dubey's statements against her country at the UN General Assembly...

29/09/2021 4:52 PMupdated: 29/09/2021 4:53 PM
1840 comments

  • आदित्य प.
    32 minutes

    Han Osama Bin Laden was sitting in Delhi 😂

  • Pushkar S.
    32 minutes

    Nothing hope from terrorists

  • Mohammad W.
    34 minutes

    बहन आपकी और आपकी विकलांगता से जुड़े भेदभाव की पाकिस्तानी हुकूमत से लड़ाई की मैं पूरी इज़्ज़त करता हूँ आप एक मिसाल हैं मगर आपके यह आतंकवादी पाले जाते हैं ।

  • CH T.
    37 minutes

    Pakistan Smashed it! 😂😂 They bought a young good speaking lady while Pakistan bought a angle.. Pakistan Zindabad

  • Debasish P.
    39 minutes

    respect to that Pakistani lady , I don't get what is the reason for sending a blind lady to a very important world meeting.. was that for a world eye catching?

  • Albert B.
    39 minutes

    Lots of Karachi boys here

  • Mohammed A.
    41 minutes

    You Indians are very much mistaken that Kashmir is india s part No way we are part of India We r kashmiris and will always remain so and pakistanis We kicked you lot out from Azad Kashmir

  • Animesh S.
    43 minutes

    It doesn't matter what Pakistan said, still Kashmir is our property , and please hand over it to us before china take over Pakistan in the year 2023, after 2024 Chinia will capture 3 0 percentage of Pakistan territory before that India will take back our own Land . Still That Best of luck with your wet dreams dear fakisthan 😜😃🤟

  • Raj K.
    43 minutes

    When you don't know the 15 marks answer so you keep writing random things just to make the answer look long 🤣

  • Pushkar S.
    44 minutes

    All indian states are same that is why 370 removed, our all States are equal not only Kashmir,

  • Shouvik D.
    an hour

    Ye brut saale Pakistan ko support karte hai

  • Ish A.
    an hour

    Am I watching Brut Pakistan

  • Owais A.
    an hour

    Proud of her

  • Saqib K.
    an hour

    India is a terrorist state RSS BJP 🖐️india🖐️🖐️india🖐️ Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰🔥🧡✨

  • Matt M.
    an hour

    First the men of country fight for decades now this war obsession has even thrown women in this pointless war. No one has asked kashmiri what they want

  • Doti D.
    an hour

    india ruled by hindutva nazi ideology? Wow Didn't know it

  • Muthu K.
    an hour

    What is the first condition to hold plebiscite? A fulbright scholar made a fool of himself before

  • Rahul M.
    an hour

    Jab apne ghar m unity nhi hogi toh padosi aise krke hi pelenge

  • Ashish R.
    an hour

    What about atrocities against minorities in pakistan why not talk about lt. Go and look in your economy and livelyhood of Pakistan stop bothering about india which is shining all over the world

  • Dixit P.
    an hour

    Brut should tramsfer headquarters in pakistan. Why you are in india.