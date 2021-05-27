back
Parents’ Heartwarming Reaction To College Acceptance Surprise
Gurjiv Kaur, a Sikh-Punjabi woman from California, tricked her parents into reading her acceptance letter to optometry school. Their response melted everyone’s hearts.
27/05/2021 11:41 AM
- 111.2K
- 1.7K
- 50
46 comments
Aman B.5 hours
Too cute
Arafat K.a day
Mashalla
Smeeti S.a day
Great👍
Mohammad N.a day
Great moment
Deepa D.a day
Aww the father’s reaction is all things love
Maryam A.a day
wholesome🥺
Ambar I.a day
you are crying, I am not 😭😭
Hiren S.a day
apna CAP round 3 admission was much more joyous
Mayank B.a day
❤️
Palash C.a day
Brut India i know brut is British news agency but will you guys pls stop fapping over brown Americans? Will you please?
Sanchari G.a day
Parents ❤️❤️❤️
Lekha L.a day
@
Ashwin B.2 days
Oooo maaa gooo tuuurruuu 😂
Amos M.2 days
Congrats, proud moment but what's unusual in this to go viral?
Anupama S.2 days
Sorry "Proud"😊
Anupama S.2 days
Best wishes to the proof parents'!
Sumaiya B.2 days
My parents where never this excited even after I completed my optometry...😑
Shilpa R.2 days
This video is truly heartwarming ❤️
Arati S.2 days
Nice
Shehnaz K.2 days
- hoping for a surprise from you in the future...no pressure lol ♥️