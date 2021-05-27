back

Parents’ Heartwarming Reaction To College Acceptance Surprise

Gurjiv Kaur, a Sikh-Punjabi woman from California, tricked her parents into reading her acceptance letter to optometry school. Their response melted everyone’s hearts.

27/05/2021 11:41 AM
  • 111.2K
  • 50

46 comments

  • Aman B.
    5 hours

    Too cute

  • Arafat K.
    a day

    Mashalla

  • Smeeti S.
    a day

    Great👍

  • Mohammad N.
    a day

    Great moment

  • Deepa D.
    a day

    Aww the father’s reaction is all things love

  • Maryam A.
    a day

    wholesome🥺

  • Ambar I.
    a day

    you are crying, I am not 😭😭

  • Hiren S.
    a day

    apna CAP round 3 admission was much more joyous

  • Mayank B.
    a day

    ❤️

  • Palash C.
    a day

    Brut India i know brut is British news agency but will you guys pls stop fapping over brown Americans? Will you please?

  • Sanchari G.
    a day

    Parents ❤️❤️❤️

  • Lekha L.
    a day

    @

  • Ashwin B.
    2 days

    Oooo maaa gooo tuuurruuu 😂

  • Amos M.
    2 days

    Congrats, proud moment but what's unusual in this to go viral?

  • Anupama S.
    2 days

    Sorry "Proud"😊

  • Anupama S.
    2 days

    Best wishes to the proof parents'!

  • Sumaiya B.
    2 days

    My parents where never this excited even after I completed my optometry...😑

  • Shilpa R.
    2 days

    This video is truly heartwarming ❤️

  • Arati S.
    2 days

    Nice

  • Shehnaz K.
    2 days

    - hoping for a surprise from you in the future...no pressure lol ♥️

