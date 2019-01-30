back
Paresh Rawal On The Intolerance Debate
Actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal responded to frequent claims that intolerance was on the rise in India.
01/09/2019 12:30 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 12:12 PM
225 comments
Maqsood A.01/30/2019 05:51
He never said that as we r responsible because we r in government and we will make sure for the Indians that we could be stop,we can save our nation..political agenda bana diya hai.
Moklesur K.01/26/2019 07:06
Tu film me think hai. Reality's ka kabeel nahi, (P JE)!
Atul R.01/25/2019 19:42
Abe dalaal 2014 ke baad se hi yeh problem aa rahi he.us se pehle sab theek tha
Tarique A.01/25/2019 19:08
You can't win Baburao @nupam kher will get ticket he can lick modis ass better then you 😂
Shahriar G.01/25/2019 18:04
Bye bye chutiya
Himdas V.01/25/2019 17:08
अपने देसमे प्रेसरावल बहुत सही बात की हैं
Jagbir S.01/25/2019 17:08
"किसी भी लावारिस वस्तुको न छुए वो बम हो सकता है" ये बात सुनें हुए मुझे चार साल हो गए।। लेकिन कुछ तूतिये आज भी 15 लाख मांगते हैं
Hariom P.01/25/2019 12:23
बहुत सही बात कही paresh raval is the Real hero of india जय हिंद
Akshay S.01/25/2019 11:44
Ik ik word shi bola Hindu Muslim 47 se hota rha h jb kashmiri panditon ko Kashmir se bhgaya gya kisi ne kha ki hindu khatre mein h koi b Hindu personality Islam ke khilaf nhi bolta Muslims ko b dhyan rkhna chahiye!
Rajesh P.01/24/2019 16:28
Pakistan chale jao , MC
Ganapati B.01/24/2019 14:07
Who is paying you for this ? Why I am seeing this nonsense advertisement Mark Zuckerberg Facebook?
Abraham T.01/24/2019 14:03
Its true, religious related violence is always on the rise,whenever Bjp is in power.
Darsh S.01/24/2019 13:42
Finally , it has been so long time since I saw his last comedy scene, here comes one. Thankyou
Uttam D.01/24/2019 07:42
Jai Hind
Sabir A.01/24/2019 06:35
it's human nature : violence by Paresh ji
Palwinder S.01/24/2019 05:54
Intolerance isn't rising in India but it is Promoted by Political parties to divert and polarised majority's Vote in their favour without disclosed to minorities. And they advertised this Intolerance natural.
Mudasir S.01/24/2019 04:11
Such a nice actor.....Gone down the drain😪
Jugal M.01/24/2019 02:31
P arvesh Rawal is right
Rahul M.01/23/2019 16:25
Jisko nahi rahana hai usko pakistan bejao
Rihanshaikh S.01/23/2019 09:41
गुजरात की कितनी ही જમીન अपने नाम करली કોડિયો के daam तो BJP की ही taarifh करेगा