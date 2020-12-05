Patients Shared Space With Dead Bodies Here

New Rules for India's Train Passengers
46 comments
Manju G.17 hours
I think every state in the country must be prepared to dispose the dead bodies who have died of the corona virus, most of the family members are not going to claim the body and looking at the pandemic at the rise every week, the situation is going to be from bad to worse. The government and the health department must be prepared.
Ashvini S.21 hours
Bodies r to ve kept till reports come. We know capacity of hospitals but now they r overflowed with patients. Hospital cannot refuse anyone for treatment. Hospital has less staff, overburdened with work.
Mary Y.2 days
God bless them . Hospitals in vastly populated countries are not so well equipped as maybe ours and others so need lots of help as medical staff I’m sure are devastated with things happening like that but probably no choice . Doing the very best they can so let’s pray for them and other countries help out if they can
Shraddha M.2 days
Nitish Rane is not a bjp leader
Karan B.2 days
Dhirajkumar Khandade is it true
Benjamin W.2 days
how do u die from a flu xD?
Sudheer G.2 days
Great government
Neeti K.2 days
wat abt the hospital built by Ambani ji.. or is dat booked for famous celebrities or politicians..Anyways this careless behaviour needs to be improve in hospitals..
Tapas M.3 days
Focus the situation of gujrat or the states that are ruled by bjp of COVID-19. In this situation don't spread the political issues.
Tanya G.3 days
this is scary shit
Shantanu S.3 days
*Stringent lol.
Deepa C.3 days
The government needs to issue instructions that those admitting patients must follow certain rules and procedures in the event the patient doesn't survive. Ask family to sign a form stating they will collect the body in 12 hours and if they don't the hospital has the right to cremate the body and crematorium dispose of the ashes. Cremation needs less people handling the body unlike burial which requires coffin makers, grave diggers etc to also be at work. No point making videos and circulating, make a Rule and tell people that is what will be followed.
Bijali O.3 days
SHUT THE DAMN HOSPITAL DOWN IF YOU CANNOT TAKE CARE OF THE SICK PEOPLE. HOW GROSS TO HAVE DEAD BODIES LYING WITH SICK PATIENTS. WHAT KIND OF BACKWARD COUNTRY IS THIS. THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO REASON FIR THIS GROSS NEGLIGENCE. FOR CRYING OUT LOUD THIS IS SUPPOSED TO BE A HOSPITAL NOT A MORGUE!
Ijeoma N.3 days
Sad
Ber D.3 days
😢😢
Ben M.3 days
My heart goes out to mumbai residents, hope you stay safe and strong 💐
Richa G.3 days
God blessed them
Tharini T.3 days
If there is shortage in our open country, why are we sending nurses to Dubai?
Ambreen B.3 days
Seriously hats off to the doctors working such conditions.