Payal Kapadia’s film wins Grand Prix award at Cannes 2024

Payal Kapadia was in disbelief as her film, "All We Imagine As Light", won the Grand Prix at Cannes. This is the first time in 30 years that an Indian film was a part of Cannes' main competition section.