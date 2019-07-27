back

People Rain Tree Seeds On Aravali

Seedy angle: This drone was spotted hovering over the Aravali range in Haryana recently. But it wasn’t taking pictures or shooting a video.

07/27/2019 4:57 AM
  • 186.7k
  • 42

And even more

  1. Remembering The Worst Industrial Accident In The World

  2. Too Much Pollution = Too Little Copulation?

  3. Politicians Splurge on Air Purifiers

  4. Too Much Pollution = Too Little Copulation?

  5. Delhi Hopes This Machine Will Solve Its Water Crisis

  6. Children Race Through Delhi Smog

31 comments

  • Anees K.
    08/19/2019 15:28

    see.

  • विक्रम ज.
    08/17/2019 06:40

    भारत विकास परिषद राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ की एक महान संस्था है वंदे मातरम जय हिंद

  • Karan S.
    08/17/2019 05:07

    https://youtu.be/tuD7fCcufPk

  • Adv A.
    08/13/2019 14:49

    🙏🙏

  • Ch V.
    08/13/2019 14:16

    आइए और देखिए अरावली (फरीदाबाद क्षेत्र) में अवैध कब्जे भी इन बीजों की तरह ही फैलाये जा रहे है

  • Gobi S.
    08/11/2019 18:34

    fund ready pannu antha drone ah vangiralam

  • Praveen N.
    08/10/2019 16:52

    Very good sir ji

  • Saurabh G.
    08/08/2019 08:54

    Good

  • Raj M.
    08/07/2019 17:16

    Great job.....

  • Bhanu P.
    08/06/2019 18:14

    let's plan this using ur drone.

  • Ripon M.
    08/05/2019 05:35

    so good...

  • Mukesh A.
    08/04/2019 07:58

    V nice efforts

  • I.t. A.
    08/04/2019 04:59

    If you are going to do something good leave the media out and the camera at home.

  • Mohan K.
    08/03/2019 04:48

    Great job..

  • Virendra S.
    08/02/2019 04:17

    Great idea that need more in more in all India non farming area

  • Monish J.
    08/01/2019 17:32

    Respect for what he is doing.

  • Tengchak M.
    07/31/2019 18:23

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=EkNdrTZ7CG4&t=38s#searching

  • Subrata P.
    07/31/2019 05:29

    Nice step

  • Alok G.
    07/30/2019 03:18

    great initiative taken by you...will inspire more people towards It

  • Murty G.
    07/29/2019 19:53

    It is unfortunate that during initial years of free India all illegal activity ruined the country in all spheres from mining,business,taxes etc which result I poor condition of India people economic activity