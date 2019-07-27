People Rain Tree Seeds On Aravali

Seedy angle: This drone was spotted hovering over the Aravali range in Haryana recently. But it wasn’t taking pictures or shooting a video.
Anees K.08/19/2019 15:28
see.
विक्रम ज.08/17/2019 06:40
भारत विकास परिषद राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ की एक महान संस्था है वंदे मातरम जय हिंद
Karan S.08/17/2019 05:07
https://youtu.be/tuD7fCcufPk
Adv A.08/13/2019 14:49
🙏🙏
Ch V.08/13/2019 14:16
आइए और देखिए अरावली (फरीदाबाद क्षेत्र) में अवैध कब्जे भी इन बीजों की तरह ही फैलाये जा रहे है
Gobi S.08/11/2019 18:34
fund ready pannu antha drone ah vangiralam
Praveen N.08/10/2019 16:52
Very good sir ji
Saurabh G.08/08/2019 08:54
Good
Raj M.08/07/2019 17:16
Great job.....
Bhanu P.08/06/2019 18:14
let's plan this using ur drone.
Ripon M.08/05/2019 05:35
so good...
Mukesh A.08/04/2019 07:58
V nice efforts
I.t. A.08/04/2019 04:59
If you are going to do something good leave the media out and the camera at home.
Mohan K.08/03/2019 04:48
Great job..
Virendra S.08/02/2019 04:17
Great idea that need more in more in all India non farming area
Monish J.08/01/2019 17:32
Respect for what he is doing.
Tengchak M.07/31/2019 18:23
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=EkNdrTZ7CG4&t=38s#searching
Subrata P.07/31/2019 05:29
Nice step
Alok G.07/30/2019 03:18
great initiative taken by you...will inspire more people towards It
Murty G.07/29/2019 19:53
It is unfortunate that during initial years of free India all illegal activity ruined the country in all spheres from mining,business,taxes etc which result I poor condition of India people economic activity