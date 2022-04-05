back
Petrol, diesel… and the rising prices
13 hikes in 15 days, petrol and diesel prices sky-rocketed once again under the Modi government. But before assuming power in 2014, this is what BJP leaders used to say...
05/04/2022 1:02 PMupdated: 05/04/2022 1:05 PM
- 19.7K
- 265
- 44
42 comments
Suresh R.10 hours
Corporate tax was reduced, but tax's on Poor people and middle class are rising. This is achi din, modi promised before election.
Manoj M.11 hours
Why does it even come in news. It’s not a poll issue anymore
Lemon M.15 hours
हिन्दु मुसलमान का झुनझुना सिर्फ इसलिए पकड़ाया जाता है..ताकि "अंधभक्त" शिक्षा, रोज़गार,महँगाई, पेट्रोलडीजल पर सवाल ना कर सकें...!
Amar K.a day
Idiot fuel prizes are double in arab countries it self .thank modi that it is not double here
Roshan S.a day
Cut ur taxes levied on common man, remove all ses against common then automatically price will come down basic math 😂😂😂
Roshan S.a day
I don't in which mouth they speak against petrol and now petrol price is high but the blame on Congress because was ruling. Bloody shameless govt, can't accept any facts crude oil price is less than $300 but still fuel price is >₹100. What a joke 🤣🤣🤣
Tushar P.a day
Idiotic tagline. Its international policies which decide rate of fuel. Modi doesn't produce fuel at their party office, its an imported item and rate depends on multiple international policies and treaties signed between countries ! If people have freedom of speech, they are bound to use it wisely and not like what this post says. BJP used to comment on escalated fuel price at that period of times, but that was before 2014 when government unnecessarily use to inflate prices. Now when everybody knows the current world war scenario, economical crises, crude oil import equations, and what not, you expect him to reduce/ stabilize rates?? Again, its the state government who are responsible for higher fuel prices. When a bill was brought in parliament to put fuel under GST by BJP, all opposing parties refused as this would have put an end to their source of income eventually. Study your subject and then post such non sense stuff.
Bob S.a day
What an idiotic discussion. No matter who the government is the situation will be the same. The entire world is suffering from high oil/fuel prices due to covid situation and the current war. Why does anyone think it should be different for India? The only thing that baffles me is that India adjusts its price daily. It should be done monthly, averaging out the price for the month and then one increase /decrease at the beginning of the next month. This will be more stable.
Brut Indiaa day
And there may be more coming: https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/petrol-diesel-price-hike-explained-more-cuts-expected-7853491/
Urvin B.a day
Yeh saare vaade ke hi videos Mann ki baat main dikhana chahiye modi ko aur dikhana chahiye ke kitna acha neta hoon
Eha T.a day
Bhakts will still think, its good for them.
Jamshed H.a day
This man is telling a lie
Amit D.a day
https://m.statisticstimes.com/economy/countries-by-petrol-prices-and-gdp-per-capita.php
Prince R.a day
Day 1 petrol hike, halal meat Day2 petrol hike azan issue Day 3 petrol hike criminal procedure Day 4 petrol hike. Muslim butcher beaten in karnataka by bajrang dal Day 5 petrol hike. Adani joins billionaire club Divert divert divert. Always.
Marja-Liisa S.a day
Don’t worry Indian, you will get bloody cheap petroleum from Russia, when all Europe shut down the pipelines. 😀👍🏽
Chandler M.a day
Thieves of India ..
Vineet F.a day
Keep voting for BJP. .. ALL IS WELL,... Well in Hindi called kuwan....
Dilbar W.a day
Jumla govt
Mohan M.a day
Still does not explain why Petrol prices are highest in non BJP ruled States like Punjab, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Kerala, Delhi 😂
Seltreen V.a day
Who cares....hijab should be issue Not fuel prices ....inflation ..... unemployment.... shrinking GDP....etc ....Jai Shri Ram