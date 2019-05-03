Picking Up the World's Highest Litter Heap

3000 kgs of garbage has been collected from Mount Everest. 👍
94 comments
Deepak S.06/06/2019 06:25
Great work done by tht team.....wonderful work.....clean mountain himalya slute...
Kd J.06/05/2019 18:23
Very good
Manohar K.06/04/2019 16:41
Good work guys hatts off
Raaz D.06/04/2019 15:46
Good jop
Madhvi B.06/04/2019 05:43
Well done
Madhumita N.06/03/2019 03:31
Great job 👍
Nick W.06/01/2019 05:58
Best way to keep the environment of Mount Everest clean is to prevent climbers of scalling n trekking the heights of the beautiful lofty mountains.you don't gained anything or be proud of climbing the Everest as it must left alone by not disturbing its ecosystem .
Sadananda P.05/30/2019 15:48
Very good ..
Arun R.05/30/2019 04:32
Good job boys
Neeraj M.05/30/2019 01:29
Great Job Sangwan Sir, jai jaat jai bharat
War R.05/28/2019 17:19
Great job done sir keep itup you can enjoy nature without waste material
Pritish R.05/28/2019 14:23
Hat's off, to all of you, who are doing this great job.
BikasAdventure S.05/27/2019 17:37
All of you thanks brother and sister or sir and Madam good work and great team work
Karan B.05/27/2019 15:28
ye hai problem
Rudra P.05/27/2019 12:10
Kool
PC B.05/27/2019 09:34
Janha janha insan ke kadam pade bas barbadi our kachara hi kiya he
Harsh K.05/26/2019 17:46
Nice plan
Bharati P.05/26/2019 14:01
Oh god log utni unchai pe v kachra faila lete h
Anil M.05/26/2019 05:36
Just put a heavy fine on everyone who leaves any kind of waste there..
मानसिंह प.05/26/2019 05:03
दुनीया में भोग सबसे बड़ा रोग हैं भोगी रोगी होते हैं भोगी अपने सुख भोग सुविधा के लिऐ प्राकृतिक से खिलवाड़ करके विपरीत व्यवस्था करने में लगे रहते हैं प्राकृतिक सौंदर्य को भोगीयो की दृष्टि से बचाऐ रखना जरूरी हैं लेकिन हर जगह वहां प्राकृतिक सौंदर्य का व्यपारीक दृष्टि से प्रचार करते हैं भोगीयो के लिऐ व्यवस्था करने में व्यस्त रहते हैं भारतीय परंपरा का नियम ही मालुम नहीं हैं भारतीय परंपरा प्राकृतिक स्वरुप हैं प्राकृतिक प्रेमी है