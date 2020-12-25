back

Plastic From A Packet of Chips To A House

This organisation built a low-cost home largely out of hard-to-recycle plastic. Here’s how they built it...

25/12/2020 2:57 PM
  • 34.8K
  • 16

14 comments

  • Ranjeet K.
    3 days

    😍

  • Ila M.
    4 days

    Very clever and enterprising. The Govt. should encourage and support them.

  • Neelam S.
    4 days

    Great initiative 👌🏻👌🏻👍🏻👍🏻

  • Rangarao C.
    4 days

    Marvellous

  • Ramarao V.
    5 days

    🎉🎉

  • Ramarao V.
    5 days

    You realise that you are taking baby steps in saving the planet from the seemingly impossible dream of taking plastics out of our landfills and oceans. Kudos young lady. Actually you can mentor many startups in every city in India and abroad that can provide gainful employment to millions. Bless you

  • Badal K.
    5 days

    Great great 👌👌

  • Pandu G.
    5 days

    Brilliant idea.. 👍👍👍

  • Mahmood S.
    5 days

    Brilliant work. Thanks

  • Adam K.
    5 days

    ‘ God bless all of humanity

  • Nilofer N.
    5 days

    What a brilliant idea ....superb 👌🏻

  • Rizwana J.
    5 days

    Excellent idea......loved it ...

  • Aarti G.
    5 days

    Beautiful idea.. Such firms should be encouraged to do more.. Expand across and must get gov support.. Two benefits.. Recycling waste and giving home to homeless.. Make these homes movable on wheels..

  • Brut India
    11/12/2020 11:43

    These men are using plastic to make furniture: https://www.thebetterindia.com/243566/econiture-ecofriendly-recycled-plastic-furniture-home-decor-friends-earn-crores-san196/

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

