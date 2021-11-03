back
PM Modi: India Carbon Neutral By 2070
PM Modi announced at the COP26 summit that India will reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. What would that look like? 🤔
03/11/2021 4:27 PM
- 95.4K
- 1.3K
- 303
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
282 comments
Frederic G.16/11/2021 06:27
Carbon neutral is the biggest greenwashing scam of the century.
Sãlmäñ Z.10/11/2021 15:09
I remember my SSC book fortune teller.
Syed A.08/11/2021 15:18
Impossible
Harman H.08/11/2021 09:22
sala gappi
Mohammad A.07/11/2021 20:00
Terrorist
Gopi R.07/11/2021 17:37
It's was the universal joke
Syed A.07/11/2021 16:47
If lying will be in Olympics he will get gold silver and bronze all together and I'm not even kidding 🤭
Carla S.07/11/2021 16:39
2070 😂😂😂 baharat rahay ga to hasil karay ga. 😂😂 choti si bharati reh jani hay
Ani A.07/11/2021 16:38
poda mayire
Praveen L.07/11/2021 13:48
All fake commitments,
Abishek J.07/11/2021 13:48
We have to write this in water... Similar to our 15 lakhs I guess.
Sran V.07/11/2021 13:09
Wt he always come on screen unwantldy
Nikki D.06/11/2021 19:59
Ur time has come,, god bless y
Nikki D.06/11/2021 19:59
Lord Shiva is waiting for u go meet him😂😂😂😂😂😂
Nikki D.06/11/2021 19:54
He will sell off INDIA THOROUGHLY,, TO THE PEOPLE OF NIGERIA,, if u support him u have a dog's day ahead,, we will be the next Nigeria of the world,, he does not love Bharat,, he knows Bharat has many income, this bastard is making INDIA as whole sale,, boss ur bakwamdii finishes,, get lost ur my bully,, not my PM
Nikki D.06/11/2021 19:48
Hey ganduu don't come to Karnataka,, we will fuck u,, lies over lies lies over lies
Nikki D.06/11/2021 19:47
He is building a 1400cr of palace in his name,, have u ever seen a PM BUILDING A PALACE FOR HIMSELF WORTH OF 1400CR
Nikki D.06/11/2021 19:45
Hey madarchod where is my 15 lakh
Nikki D.06/11/2021 19:44
Sir don't believe this bastard,, he promise 15laks to every citizen of India, don't make a deal with this arshole,, he is a bastard with no shame
Ash K.06/11/2021 19:44
I don’t think that the politicians, including Modi have any clue about carbon emissions. I think Modi was talking about Nate 0.