PM Modi: The Fashionista

From Maybach sunglasses to half-sleeve kurta: Decoding PM Modi’s style quotient.

31/01/2021 4:27 PM
  • 201.1K
  • 313

282 comments

  • John C.
    2 hours

    Liar of decade .

  • Anwar K.
    2 hours

    बहरूपिया

  • Soham R.
    3 hours

    Jaaai....

  • Amanjot S.
    4 hours

    Joker of India

  • Mohd A.
    4 hours

    Modi ji daman bhi kaat lete bag mei or jagah ban jati or dhoone mei or zyada asani ho jati

  • Manoj M.
    5 hours

    Can't remember once when he would've repeated his attire. Add to that fancy accessories and it might well be one of the causes of fiscal deficit

  • Navdeep S.
    5 hours

    Yeah and this go to looks costs 2-3 lacs per piece !! Seriously a salary of a month!! And putting a actor for interview hahah its just shame

  • Bilal S.
    7 hours

    feku chand should act in comedy movies.

  • Satish K.
    7 hours

    fuck there baap hai kaa love our PM

  • Navneet K.
    9 hours

    कुछ भी हो ,जिंदगी हो तो ऐसी ही। फेकम फाक , भागम भाग, फीटम फाट।।।।।

  • Anand V.
    9 hours

    No matter how expensive gear he wears, it looks cheap on him.

  • Reagan K.
    10 hours

    Modi is like a Jonny sin who can coup every professions

  • Suraj A.
    11 hours

    hope he uses his creativity for d betterment of nation 😜

  • Arko S.
    12 hours

    Fakir chala fashion dikhane🥴

  • Abdullah I.
    13 hours

    Aam kaise khate hai aap 😂 😂

  • Manoj K.
    13 hours

    akshay be like- 50 nhi iska 150 rupaya kaat overacting ka😂

  • Kirankrishnaa C.
    14 hours

    Poora India bhejediyaa

  • Younis U.
    14 hours

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Tarun K.
    16 hours

    https://youtu.be/XLONomkpwK0

  • Kunal M.
    16 hours

    u left one topic for a video ...kashmiri pandits

