PM Modi: The Fashionista
They Were Quick To Defend Arnab Goswami But Not Me: Patricia Mukhim
John C.2 hours
Liar of decade .
Anwar K.2 hours
बहरूपिया
Soham R.3 hours
Jaaai....
Amanjot S.4 hours
Joker of India
Mohd A.4 hours
Modi ji daman bhi kaat lete bag mei or jagah ban jati or dhoone mei or zyada asani ho jati
Manoj M.5 hours
Can't remember once when he would've repeated his attire. Add to that fancy accessories and it might well be one of the causes of fiscal deficit
Navdeep S.5 hours
Yeah and this go to looks costs 2-3 lacs per piece !! Seriously a salary of a month!! And putting a actor for interview hahah its just shame
Bilal S.7 hours
feku chand should act in comedy movies.
Satish K.7 hours
fuck there baap hai kaa love our PM
Navneet K.9 hours
कुछ भी हो ,जिंदगी हो तो ऐसी ही। फेकम फाक , भागम भाग, फीटम फाट।।।।।
Anand V.9 hours
No matter how expensive gear he wears, it looks cheap on him.
Reagan K.10 hours
Modi is like a Jonny sin who can coup every professions
Suraj A.11 hours
hope he uses his creativity for d betterment of nation 😜
Arko S.12 hours
Fakir chala fashion dikhane🥴
Abdullah I.13 hours
Aam kaise khate hai aap 😂 😂
Manoj K.13 hours
akshay be like- 50 nhi iska 150 rupaya kaat overacting ka😂
Kirankrishnaa C.14 hours
Poora India bhejediyaa
Younis U.14 hours
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Tarun K.16 hours
https://youtu.be/XLONomkpwK0
Kunal M.16 hours
u left one topic for a video ...kashmiri pandits