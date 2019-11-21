Police Rewards Furry Soldiers

Watch out, it's the pawlice! The CISF rewarded some retiring furry friends with very serious honours, and it's adorable.
467 comments
Aman S.a day
- time Scotch does his one year voluntary military service
Shravani D.a day
Salute 🙏🙏👏👏😍❤️💕
Sushilkumar B.a day
Every dog is obese, that is animal cruelty, they need regular exercise or they end up in serious health conditions.
Nicki T.a day
🥺🥺
Kimi T.5 days
Rumi
Rita G.5 days
Where do they go after retirement...Are they adopted by some families
Rashi B.6 days
check out this one
Henna N.12/10/2019 16:58
They were handed over to ngos? This is the state of soldiers in our country. At least find them a damn home and don’t abandon them.
Fizza S.12/07/2019 12:43
too cute for life!!
Nilson C.12/07/2019 04:10
superb ne ?!
Aayush A.12/06/2019 18:53
That's the beauty of Indian Army
Sharmi K.12/05/2019 19:13
🙏
Shashank S.12/05/2019 10:24
C H O N K
Sonakshi P.12/05/2019 08:36
Aww jelly such happy proud kid
Chetan S.12/04/2019 18:51
How can we adopt these retired soldiers?
Purnima B.12/03/2019 13:32
....doggossss❤️
Mannoo K.12/03/2019 09:16
Tyrone Lodrick
Aishwarya I.12/02/2019 09:04
stud fellows da
Aakanksha S.12/02/2019 04:56
Legit crying 😭i
Saie N.12/01/2019 04:03
watch it