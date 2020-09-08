back

Polluted Air Transformed Into Carbon Tiles

This architect and his company are making tiles out of air pollution. Watch how they do it.

08/09/2020 5:27 AM
12 comments

  • Lucky R.
    8 hours

    We need more youth like you brother🙌

  • Ravi F.
    a day

    https://youtu.be/uai-A0Ego8w

  • Akshay S.
    a day

    What is the durability of these tiles. Some cheap tiles chip off easily or collect gas which inturn cracks them or breaks them. What is the garuntee that these tiles won't leak same contaminants back into the homes.

  • Mahadev G.
    a day

    Awesome

  • तानाजी क.
    a day

    🙏🌹🎉

  • Aditya J.
    a day

    BINOD

  • Dipika Y.
    a day

    ye dekho. Aisa startup socho kuch bey tum.

  • Ballipongala M.
    a day

    What about the health safety of the staff working there!? Aren't they prone to various kind of respiratory discomforts!!

  • Aryanath G.
    a day

    ❤❤

  • Kamal R.
    a day

    Well done.How can you be contacted ?

  • Jasobanta R.
    a day

    Wow. This really is something innovative!

  • Brut India
    3 days

    Indians are at greater risk from air pollution than any other country: https://www.livemint.com/news/india/air-pollution-reduces-average-life-expectancy-in-india-by-five-years-11595990281817.html

