Pooja Bhatt On Addiction, Mental Health And Bollywood
"They don't give a damn whether you are a cocaine addict, whether you have an alcohol problem, whether you're taking sleeping pills." In 2019, Pooja Bhatt opened up about her bout with mental health issues and navigating Bollywood. She turns 49 today. Thanks to Bollywood Bubble for the footage.
24/02/2021 6:57 AM
123 comments
Shamsher K.8 hours
New india mei comment mei sbse zada negivity log spread karte dikh rahe hai... do all negative filthy people have a bit shame... dats why i call such people jaahil anpad gawar....
Deepak D.9 hours
Does your father fucks you ?
Chandni P.9 hours
Please tell ur dad about your sufferings so one day if you are found dead he can tell the world that you are depressed as SSR and Parveen boby.
Gracy K.9 hours
Crap female who painted herself naked by her so called father, u r fake
Anil S.9 hours
Finally no smoke and mirrors... just the truth and I candid. Wish we all would follow suit, especially those who boast and post on social media about their amazing lives giving others a false sense of reality, all the while when these folks who post are truly unhappy. Be happy for you and just practice being a good person. The world would be such a different and better place if this is practiced by all of us
Riya J.10 hours
Dumb bitcg
Preeti R.10 hours
Love the analogy Pooja used to describe mental health.
Leean Z.10 hours
Well said pooja
Nag R.10 hours
You need sadhgurus inner engineering ...
Sunil B.10 hours
Well spoken 👌👌👏🏻👏🏻
Shafna G.11 hours
Lol
Adeeba I.11 hours
Faaltu baat
Deepa N.12 hours
Why are you people so mean? I don't even get it why you hate these Bhats? Ok, they have their own share of idiosyncrasies, I agree, but why do you guys love playing God on other's heads? Look, I have issues with a certain actress but at least try to sit with that pain than externalising it once. I just did. I moot you too ☺️
Sadia A.12 hours
She was a good woman
Simi S.12 hours
U just go on and on and on babbling we don't care about you or your family.
Di V.13 hours
. So enlightening.. None of this always have to be strong bs
Sans W.13 hours
Pooja Bhatt is sick in her head..... Shaheen is her sister and what of Aliya... Aliya seems to be Pooja's daughter .... The whole of the Bhatt family is a biggest FUCK...UP.....
Akash K.13 hours
The whole Bollywood industry is ducked up 🔝
Shelina K.13 hours
True
Neha P.13 hours
Kya bakwas ki isne!! Waste of time!