Post Makar Sankranti, A String Operation

About a dozen men gathered under an electric pole on a Wednesday afternoon in Vadodara. All eyes were on a single pigeon, strangled by a manja... 😲😲

01/25/2020 2:57 PM
23 comments

  • Shreyansh S.
    20 hours

    चल चूतिये अपना देख हम अपना देश देख लेंगे। BC अमेरिका में तुम लोग कितने जानवर मार देते हो और यहाँ कुत्ते आकर ज्ञान बाँट रहे हैं। तुम्हारे सारे लोग जो सुअर माँस खाते हैं उनका क्या?

  • Prince S.
    2 days

    Aa gya bhsdi k Brut india Randi rona leke. Bakra id k din kaha sote ho jis din pta nhi kitne bakro ko kurbani k nam k halal kr dia jata hai

  • Brut India
    2 days

    Telescopic poles to be handed out to fire departments in Mumbai to aid the rescue operation of trapped birds: https://www.dnaindia.com/mumbai/report-new-device-soon-to-rescue-trapped-birds-2567218

  • Sarthak B.
    2 days

    Nice try Brut...

  • Kammlesh B.
    2 days

    They multiply exponentially & help in outbreaking diseases through pits.The collateral damage is very serious which most of bird lovers fail to understand.

  • Vijay K.
    2 days

    Brut! Please appreciate that a fire dept has made efforts to save it, stop targeting our festivals

  • Aniruddha T.
    3 days

    Mutton Murga aur chupke se Kabootar Bater bhi khao aur Hinduo ko gyan baaton , pseudo seculars GTH,

  • Mohanty D.
    3 days

    See a firefighter went up to save it. Thats humanity. You blind Brut just saw manja

  • Raghunath T.
    3 days

    Bsdks eat lakhs of animals each day. Make a movie out of them

  • L K.
    3 days

    👏👏👏. 👌👌👌 🙏🙏🙏 What. an resque Idea actually they're is the great human being officers hat's of you well done

  • Awantika N.
    3 days

    Only Hindu festival bother to Brut. The mother fucker

  • Nishanth H.
    3 days

    And same bruts admin feast chicken without fail🤣🤣

  • Piyush S.
    3 days

    Iwastrying to find out what brut said on bakrid

  • Surya O.
    3 days

    Khna kya chahte ho ???

  • Krishnendu S.
    3 days

    Grow up brut. All over the world pigeons are ruthlessly killed as they are common vectors for most diseases. Here it seems we are making a tamasha out of it

  • Brind R.
    3 days

    need to educate the young generation to limit the use of fire crackers for Deepawali.. and refrain using glass coated strings for kite flying !!!!!

  • Mathaikutty V.
    3 days

    This is the true face of our Indian civic culture. In the name of festivals, we go blind and go to any extent to violate norms of all civilized behavior to take credit of power of the festival connected to some fake religious faith. It is a tragedy to ourselves...

  • Rajesh K.
    3 days

    Shaheen bagh incident is nothing compared to this pegion Secualarism jai ho

  • Mituban S.
    3 days

    Hmm. Brut India is covering a pigeon stuck in manja. And the organizer of Shaheen Bagh is planning to cut off Assam. Yeah I know why show him? The pigeon is more important than the sovereign of the country. Now some will say I dont care for the pigeon. Sadly n unfortunately , I dont. So take ur drama somewhere else

  • Satinder W.
    3 days

    Thanks for rescuing the bird. May the Lord bless you