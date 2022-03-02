back

President Zelenskyy's emotional appeal to European leaders

"European Union is going to be much stronger with us." Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the EU to prove that it was on Ukraine’s side in its war with Russia.

02/03/2022 12:49 PM
  • 144.9K
  • 430

402 comments

  • Evzkie P.
    11 hours

    Lord protect Ukraine country many2 people Ukraine God bless all people's trust in God

  • Erlinda S.
    13 hours

    God bless Ukraine.

  • Reecindy D.
    2 days

    May God be with you always

  • Bhairava B.
    2 days

    Salute.dedicated leader.

  • Analisa M.
    3 days

    Fight your freedom in your land God guide your decision.dont forget to pray ang God guide you in a right way

  • Parul V.
    3 days

    Joke’s on him 🤡

  • Faria J.
    4 days

    I stand with Russia

  • Sunny E.
    4 days

    You are the cause of what is happening to you and your country.

  • Thierry B.
    4 days

    Europe good Ukraine no Europe

  • Thierry B.
    4 days

    President Russia Ukrainien USA no good karma no good man Europe good france Germany Espagna Anglend Italia good Ukrainien no Euro

  • Tehseen A.
    4 days

    Great patriotic leader,at least he stands with his people,not running to save his life.putin has no right to destroy them,he is devil nd will get punishment by Almighty in this world for killing innocent people.

  • Kimchangsandoungel
    4 days

    President seek help from God. Pray to God he will help you. Trust God

  • Rizwan C.
    4 days

    Joker remains a joker

  • Vikas S.
    4 days

    U R N IDIOT AND A MORON.

  • Sher S.
    4 days

    जिसने भी अमेरिका की सुनी वो बर्बाद हो गया

  • Shouvik B.
    4 days

    He us just a pawn for the west....

  • Angel H.
    4 days

    Beautiful 💕 but as we fight, seek for mercy from Jesus Christ of Nazareth The Great Fighter and the world should repent, everyone should be responsible, repent from sin wrong! Stop evil wickedness and above all stop worshipping Idols and worship Only One God. See! Jesus can allow the wish of Satan Evil to happen for a purpose or change! From battle which continues to escalate from Satanic Covid Cripple to many disasters suicide, lightning then war. Let the world check itself.

  • Jaksa M.
    4 days

    👌

  • Supriya R.
    4 days

    He knows how to use media very well, I see a very cunning face behind his smile. He is surely joker of American movies.

  • Nitinkumar H.
    4 days

    He is trying to provoke the Baltic nations, EU and other countries too. He is a true comedian as he know that his country cannot fight against any nation then why go ahead with war. He has to stop it otherwise Ukrainians will have to suffer for many decades. Western countries lured him and this idiot could not stop himself. NATO will not be coming for help.

