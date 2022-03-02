back
President Zelenskyy's emotional appeal to European leaders
"European Union is going to be much stronger with us." Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the EU to prove that it was on Ukraine’s side in its war with Russia.
02/03/2022 12:49 PM
Evzkie P.11 hours
Lord protect Ukraine country many2 people Ukraine God bless all people's trust in God
Erlinda S.13 hours
God bless Ukraine.
Reecindy D.2 days
May God be with you always
Bhairava B.2 days
Salute.dedicated leader.
Analisa M.3 days
Fight your freedom in your land God guide your decision.dont forget to pray ang God guide you in a right way
Parul V.3 days
Joke’s on him 🤡
Faria J.4 days
I stand with Russia
Sunny E.4 days
You are the cause of what is happening to you and your country.
Thierry B.4 days
Europe good Ukraine no Europe
Thierry B.4 days
President Russia Ukrainien USA no good karma no good man Europe good france Germany Espagna Anglend Italia good Ukrainien no Euro
Tehseen A.4 days
Great patriotic leader,at least he stands with his people,not running to save his life.putin has no right to destroy them,he is devil nd will get punishment by Almighty in this world for killing innocent people.
Kimchangsandoungel4 days
President seek help from God. Pray to God he will help you. Trust God
Rizwan C.4 days
Joker remains a joker
Vikas S.4 days
U R N IDIOT AND A MORON.
Sher S.4 days
जिसने भी अमेरिका की सुनी वो बर्बाद हो गया
Shouvik B.4 days
He us just a pawn for the west....
Angel H.4 days
Beautiful 💕 but as we fight, seek for mercy from Jesus Christ of Nazareth The Great Fighter and the world should repent, everyone should be responsible, repent from sin wrong! Stop evil wickedness and above all stop worshipping Idols and worship Only One God. See! Jesus can allow the wish of Satan Evil to happen for a purpose or change! From battle which continues to escalate from Satanic Covid Cripple to many disasters suicide, lightning then war. Let the world check itself.
Jaksa M.4 days
👌
Supriya R.4 days
He knows how to use media very well, I see a very cunning face behind his smile. He is surely joker of American movies.
Nitinkumar H.4 days
He is trying to provoke the Baltic nations, EU and other countries too. He is a true comedian as he know that his country cannot fight against any nation then why go ahead with war. He has to stop it otherwise Ukrainians will have to suffer for many decades. Western countries lured him and this idiot could not stop himself. NATO will not be coming for help.