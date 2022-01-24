back

Priyanka Chopra: India's OG Desi Girl

A Miss World, an actor, a singer and now a mother... This is the story of Priyanka Chopra.

24/01/2022 5:57 PM
  • 360.5K
  • 93

90 comments

  • Inaya Y.
    a day

    goodness ..yet not more than few weeks shez into motherhood by srgcy and u strts adding mother into her bio🥲😂

  • Moon P.
    a day

    Mojaaaaa

  • Aditi S.
    a day

    I truly believe that Brut India do all its research very well and then only post something, but here one information is incorrect, that is, doesn't decide to go for peagent because she won one small competition in her town, she wanted to be an Aeronautical engineer, Her brother insisted to their mother to post her pictures for the competition. Please don't mould the story just for the sake of keeping it short

  • Sunita V.
    2 days

    So beautiful

  • Venkat R.
    2 days

    What a useless newes...

  • Bahana O.
    3 days

    I am mother of two kids. I have raised them till date. To me, motherhood doesn’t come only from giving birth. Now, there is technology and people use it the way, they want. We can’t call her that she can’t be a mother. No one has to carry a child for nine months if both partner agree. This is their decision and there are many more ahead of her who has done this way. People adopt children and grew them up better than their biological parents. There are people who gave birth, but later bullied their children, sold them etc etc. I know mothers who buy golds and diamond instead of sending their own kids to private school or buy them proper clothing. Motherhood isn’t fulfilled or demolished by carrying your child nine months or not. It is all how to raise them after giving the birth. Before, being judgmental about me 🙂, I have given birth to all my kids and carried them 9 months and breast feed them 2 years. But, I never judge a mother if she didn’t carry the kids for nine months and grew them up by bottle milk. Motherhood is beyond those nine months. I wish this beautiful lady all the best and I pray for her to have strength in resining up her child. She is a mother like all other women who have kids and raise them.

  • Usman J.
    3 days

    most of the indians are brown and stop using whitening creams before advocating for brown people. A personality with full of contradictions.

  • Havei K.
    3 days

    You have fight a good fight. Priyanka is Role model for many women. There will always be someone who will criticized for whatever we are and what we do, but she don't let it stand on her way.👍 Congrats 🎊

  • Nikita G.
    3 days

    One of my best Acter

  • Sameena K.
    3 days

    She was lucky to reach that goal which everyone cannot but Congratulations 💞💞💞💞

  • Ankita S.
    3 days

    ❤️

  • Shamim
    3 days

    Useless

  • Pravinbhai R.
    3 days

    Loev

  • Pravinbhai R.
    3 days

    Hello

  • Pravinbhai R.
    3 days

    G

  • Pravinbhai R.
    3 days

    Loev

  • Nightfury
    3 days

    How to become successful in US,, main racism ka shikkar hui hoon

  • Nancy J.
    3 days

    Beautiful

  • Helen E.
    3 days

    She was miss India not miss world..

  • Humaira S.
    3 days

    Kidhar ki mother na paida kia na pale gi nanny hi rakhe g baby ko baby bhi aik accessory hai for the world .

