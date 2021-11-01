back
Puneeth Rajkumar: The Power Star
The son of a great actor, he charted his own path to success. But his untimely death shattered the hearts of millions of fans in Karnataka and beyond...
01/11/2021 5:32 PM
246 comments
Suprano A.2 days
Nayana B.2 days
Monica K.3 days
Rashmi G.6 days
Priya D.7 days
Kavitha R.16/11/2021 14:52
Nasmal N.15/11/2021 19:05
Navdeep K.15/11/2021 18:55
Lakshmi B.14/11/2021 16:11
Gaurav V.14/11/2021 08:50
Vijayalaxmi H.14/11/2021 06:48
He was a great philanthropist, great human being with values and ethics, he use to treat the common man also with respect and kindness..I have never come across the person like him nor heard about person like him..more than 28 lakhs of fans bid the farewell to their beloved actor and great human being with tears 😢..miss you Appu
Ray A.14/11/2021 06:40
He is a Beautiful soul ❤️
Don S.14/11/2021 04:55
Velu C.13/11/2021 18:47
Munna S.13/11/2021 17:43
Dani R.12/11/2021 17:16
Yash M.12/11/2021 16:22
Lakshmish M.12/11/2021 14:24
Gora C.12/11/2021 14:08
Abinash J.12/11/2021 05:55
