Puneeth Rajkumar: The Power Star

The son of a great actor, he charted his own path to success. But his untimely death shattered the hearts of millions of fans in Karnataka and beyond...

01/11/2021 5:32 PM
Portraits

246 comments

  • Suprano A.
    2 days

    THIS SONG IS TO RECOGNISE WOMEN PRICELESS CONTRIBUTION TO THE WORLD (IT S ABOUT YOU WOMEN PLEASE ENJOY) *KLIK SUBSCRIBED & SHARE SHARE🙏 https://youtu.be/mqaZfPLPIQM

  • Nayana B.
    2 days

    🇮🇳

  • Monica K.
    3 days

    Gone too soon rip

  • Rashmi G.
    6 days

    Miss you always appu sir 🙏

  • Priya D.
    7 days

    🙏🏼

  • Kavitha R.
    16/11/2021 14:52

    Still i am crying

  • Nasmal N.
    15/11/2021 19:05

    Rest in peace

  • Navdeep K.
    15/11/2021 18:55

    ओम् शांति

  • Lakshmi B.
    14/11/2021 16:11

    Miss u appu

  • Gaurav V.
    14/11/2021 08:50

    ,🙏🙏🙏

  • Vijayalaxmi H.
    14/11/2021 06:48

    He was a great philanthropist, great human being with values and ethics, he use to treat the common man also with respect and kindness..I have never come across the person like him nor heard about person like him..more than 28 lakhs of fans bid the farewell to their beloved actor and great human being with tears 😢..miss you Appu

  • Ray A.
    14/11/2021 06:40

    He is a Beautiful soul ❤️

  • Don S.
    14/11/2021 04:55

    Miss you Appu

  • Velu C.
    13/11/2021 18:47

    Rip

  • Munna S.
    13/11/2021 17:43

    Appu mis u

  • Dani R.
    12/11/2021 17:16

    Melanti Manishi Maral pudutharo anedi kuda Doute Sir

  • Yash M.
    12/11/2021 16:22

    A great soul ❤️🙏

  • Lakshmish M.
    12/11/2021 14:24

    Great human being

  • Gora C.
    12/11/2021 14:08

    May he rest in peace

  • Abinash J.
    12/11/2021 05:55

    RIP 💐💐💐💐

