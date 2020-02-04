Punjab Locals Shower Flowers On Sanitary Worker

Boy Designs Elevator Trick Against Covid-19
Good job
Really nice. 👌
But they showered flowers on him that he'd have to clean up. 😑
It's a pity the government talks about sending rockets to Mars and the ground reality is that we cannot provide the basic working tools to these less fortunate. The government should first focus on the ground instead of Mars.
Sarkar see mibedan hai ki inlogoka bhi sast ke bare me Dyan rakhe. Ea log hi hamare sensitization ke Kam karte hai.
Modi has made this a terrible nation ruining Gandhi ideology
Great act... Many must follow this.. Respect...
Healthcare workers around the world are applauded in a daily show of solidarity:
Kejriwal is making fool of its people he cannot provide sanitation facilities to workers and he has promised that those who will die from corona viruse his government will pay 1 cr🤣🤣 are bhai 1 cr se cut kr le paise pehle protective gears to penha
Poor guy will have to clean that too 😂
All sanitation workers should be given protective Kit's. Sad that they have to buy.
u can't see G7 countries
In the cart there is no garbage only some leaves and some pieces of wood.
Real garbage trolleys moving around streets to collect garbage are full with garbage bags collected ftom every home in the street.
What is this??
Pre planned propaganda.
Kindly do not hurt image of real garbage takers.Nobody even care for them.Those who care they don't do propaganda.
The poor man walking with him is not wearig mask nor gloves.He seems to be the real sanitary worker.
He is kept aside.Why??
Basic needs !
✅👍🌏
Indore should learn from punjab
i dont mean to start a fight bro!! sirf dikhana chahta hu ki delhi aur punjab ke logo mein aur government mein kya difference hai
Not all heroes wear cap!
If anyone watched complete full video.. he took the plastic cover which throw from the first floor !
They never asked this . They need safety gears always along with appreciated love.
AAP govement have no idea for them. They are busy with international community.. Next election they will fight in Malaysia and Uzbekistan .etc..
