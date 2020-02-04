back

Punjab Locals Shower Flowers On Sanitary Worker

In Punjab, a sanitation worker was feted with flowers and garlands. In Delhi’s Anand Vihar, the scene was slightly different.

04/02/2020 8:57 AM
Changing India

  • Balvindar H.
    2 days

    Thank You - Keep Supporting Humanity

  • Sharief M.
    2 days

    Good job

  • Divya L.
    3 days

    Really nice. 👌 But they showered flowers on him that he'd have to clean up. 😑

  • Naushad K.
    4 days

    It's a pity the government talks about sending rockets to Mars and the ground reality is that we cannot provide the basic working tools to these less fortunate. The government should first focus on the ground instead of Mars.

  • Niti D.
    5 days

    Sarkar see mibedan hai ki inlogoka bhi sast ke bare me Dyan rakhe. Ea log hi hamare sensitization ke Kam karte hai.

  • Muhammad I.
    5 days

    Modi has made this a terrible nation ruining Gandhi ideology

  • Bijoy G.
    5 days

    Great act... Many must follow this.. Respect...

  • Brut India
    5 days

    Healthcare workers around the world are applauded in a daily show of solidarity:

  • Hitesh S.
    5 days

    Kejriwal is making fool of its people he cannot provide sanitation facilities to workers and he has promised that those who will die from corona viruse his government will pay 1 cr🤣🤣 are bhai 1 cr se cut kr le paise pehle protective gears to penha

  • Biju M.
    5 days

    Poor guy will have to clean that too 😂

  • Pratima B.
    5 days

    All sanitation workers should be given protective Kit's. Sad that they have to buy.

  • Srikanth G.
    5 days

    u can't see G7 countries

  • Shahin K.
    5 days

    In the cart there is no garbage only some leaves and some pieces of wood. Real garbage trolleys moving around streets to collect garbage are full with garbage bags collected ftom every home in the street. What is this?? Pre planned propaganda. Kindly do not hurt image of real garbage takers.Nobody even care for them.Those who care they don't do propaganda.

  • Shahin K.
    5 days

    The poor man walking with him is not wearig mask nor gloves.He seems to be the real sanitary worker. He is kept aside.Why??

  • Arunendu R.
    5 days

    Basic needs !

  • Naresh S.
    5 days

    ✅👍🌏

  • Sheetal M.
    5 days

    Indore should learn from punjab

  • Raunak D.
    5 days

    i dont mean to start a fight bro!! sirf dikhana chahta hu ki delhi aur punjab ke logo mein aur government mein kya difference hai

  • Selvam S.
    5 days

    Not all heroes wear cap! If anyone watched complete full video.. he took the plastic cover which throw from the first floor ! They never asked this . They need safety gears always along with appreciated love.

  • Vikas K.
    5 days

    AAP govement have no idea for them. They are busy with international community.. Next election they will fight in Malaysia and Uzbekistan .etc..