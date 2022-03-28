back
Raghav Chadha: A CA, a Rajya Sabha MP and now a model
I was very nervous. There was no feeling except nervousness." AAP MP Raghav Chadha surprised his fans as he became a showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week.
28/03/2022 4:27 PM
- 66.8K
- 626
- 53
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
47 comments
Pratik Y.an hour
Imagining if a bjp mp did the same..would brut be this appreciative ?
Apurba B.an hour
These are real enemy for India . They in the name of employment , secularism will destroy hindus
Sadia K.an hour
Areh mama ji good choice
Ritesh P.2 hours
So what's the big deal ? I don't understand !
Sudip C.2 hours
Those who say it's okay, the same people would criticize today if any BJP MP did this.
S K.2 hours
BTS ARMY India version
Gaurav P.2 hours
😂😂😂😂😂 Party of time pass
Jayanta P.3 hours
Esab Kam karo politics 6oro tumlog
Pallavi J.4 hours
didn't you guys come to politics to do something good. Ye modeling karte hue bahut gande lagte ho aap sab . Isse acha to movies ke posters hi laga lete .
Raj S.4 hours
What the hell has he worn , looking like a rexin or a plastic material 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Abhilash P.5 hours
He is not the youngest mp , Anubhav Mohanty from odisha he is the youngest mp at the age of 32
Geet O.5 hours
Issko boll voh apni party ki topi bhi pehan ke chalta toh acha lagta
Mutum Y.7 hours
Plz dont become Karan Johar
Flavy P.9 hours
Nothing wrong. They too are human beings. he is fitting in so well .
Veer D.11 hours
Lipstick lagane wala ye MP hai ? Bas Ghumghru seth ki kami h..
Gavin D.11 hours
We should change our mentality to look at Politicians in India. We should focus more on their work rather then their personal choices
Rohit P.11 hours
ये मुझे मिट्ठा लगता है। पतला करन जोहर और मनीष मल्होत्रा
Akash K.11 hours
Ye dekho Nasedi ko nasha krne je baad ka haal...saale hokar on😂😂😂
Manajit M.12 hours
yhi sab karo public ka paisa se.....do char movie bhi banao..
Mandeep B.12 hours
Yehi ModiG kare to lakhon rndi rona chalu kar dete hai.. 😂 😂