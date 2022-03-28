back

Raghav Chadha: A CA, a Rajya Sabha MP and now a model

I was very nervous. There was no feeling except nervousness." AAP MP Raghav Chadha surprised his fans as he became a showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week.

28/03/2022 4:27 PM
  • 66.8K
  • 53

47 comments

  • Pratik Y.
    an hour

    Imagining if a bjp mp did the same..would brut be this appreciative ?

  • Apurba B.
    an hour

    These are real enemy for India . They in the name of employment , secularism will destroy hindus

  • Sadia K.
    an hour

    Areh mama ji good choice

  • Ritesh P.
    2 hours

    So what's the big deal ? I don't understand !

  • Sudip C.
    2 hours

    Those who say it's okay, the same people would criticize today if any BJP MP did this.

  • S K.
    2 hours

    BTS ARMY India version

  • Gaurav P.
    2 hours

    😂😂😂😂😂 Party of time pass

  • Jayanta P.
    3 hours

    Esab Kam karo politics 6oro tumlog

  • Pallavi J.
    4 hours

    didn't you guys come to politics to do something good. Ye modeling karte hue bahut gande lagte ho aap sab . Isse acha to movies ke posters hi laga lete .

  • Raj S.
    4 hours

    What the hell has he worn , looking like a rexin or a plastic material 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Abhilash P.
    5 hours

    He is not the youngest mp , Anubhav Mohanty from odisha he is the youngest mp at the age of 32

  • Geet O.
    5 hours

    Issko boll voh apni party ki topi bhi pehan ke chalta toh acha lagta

  • Mutum Y.
    7 hours

    Plz dont become Karan Johar

  • Flavy P.
    9 hours

    Nothing wrong. They too are human beings. he is fitting in so well .

  • Veer D.
    11 hours

    Lipstick lagane wala ye MP hai ? Bas Ghumghru seth ki kami h..

  • Gavin D.
    11 hours

    We should change our mentality to look at Politicians in India. We should focus more on their work rather then their personal choices

  • Rohit P.
    11 hours

    ये मुझे मिट्ठा लगता है। पतला करन जोहर और मनीष मल्होत्रा

  • Akash K.
    11 hours

    Ye dekho Nasedi ko nasha krne je baad ka haal...saale hokar on😂😂😂

  • Manajit M.
    12 hours

    yhi sab karo public ka paisa se.....do char movie bhi banao..

  • Mandeep B.
    12 hours

    Yehi ModiG kare to lakhon rndi rona chalu kar dete hai.. 😂 😂

