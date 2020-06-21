back

Rajasthan Student Makes Driverless Tractor

Engineering student Yogesh Nagar put his studies to practical use by making a driverless tractor. 👏

06/21/2020 4:27 PM
  • 128.7k
  • 76

Portraits

  1. 3:05

    Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper

  2. 2:24

    IMA Signals Covid-19 Community Transmission In India

  3. 1:37

    Watch The Musical Manhunt Of Bihar Police

  4. 3:31

    When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak

  5. 3:05

    The Landlords Of The Moon

  6. 1:43

    Why Good Bridges Remain A Bridge Too Far For India

Arte - il est temps

49 comments

  • Deepak B.
    07/13/2020 17:03

    Excellent.

  • Viraj K.
    07/08/2020 15:41

    After this, he will disappear like another cancer researcher disappears after discovering possible cure for the cancer. We need an engineering body in India that will counterweight the government academies and regulate Engineering college licenses to teach. We need professors like this guy to teach Engineering thinking and inculcate concept creation to prototype generation methodologies in young engineers. Kudos to this guy.

  • Parul S.
    07/07/2020 17:20

    Well done

  • Elangovan T.
    07/02/2020 15:50

    Well-done...!

  • DrAbhishek D.
    07/02/2020 10:24

    Good work .... We need this type of youth... Na ki Bharat Tere tukde honge type

  • Amos N.
    07/02/2020 09:25

    It's John Cena, you can't see him.

  • Vishal A.
    07/02/2020 07:36

    Necessity is the mother of invention, hence proved.😊

  • Zaverchand D.
    06/30/2020 05:43

    It's really amazing. Govt should encourage him & try to get best advantage for our country.

  • Simpa K.
    06/28/2020 18:32

    Inspiring

  • Sanjay B.
    06/28/2020 15:51

    Good effort, keep innovating

  • Ajinkya J.
    06/28/2020 09:22

    This is amazing!!!!

  • Arbaz K.
    06/28/2020 03:48

    Great brother

  • Vijay W.
    06/28/2020 02:45

    Great

  • Sanjay S.
    06/26/2020 04:40

    Excellent & very impressive....it will be so much help for farmers. Such men should get all the help they can get to excel. Well done & keep it up. Very proud of you.

  • Malik E.
    06/25/2020 14:43

    try it Engineer

  • Sid S.
    06/24/2020 09:19

    The tractor can be programmed by using GPS , nothing difficult ad this technology had been around for many years such as automated guided vehicles on shop floors. But for a young aspiring engineer engineer to control a tractor in a similar manner is good !

  • Fida M.
    06/23/2020 05:42

    Azeem Hussain Rishi

  • Ali A.
    06/23/2020 00:13

    We need these kind of young men and women to speak on social media on India and Pakistan.

  • Shiva M.
    06/22/2020 20:30

    The need Of the country

  • Arun P.
    06/22/2020 17:04

    ... auto gear tractor