Rajasthan Student Makes Driverless Tractor

Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper
IMA Signals Covid-19 Community Transmission In India
Watch The Musical Manhunt Of Bihar Police
When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak
The Landlords Of The Moon
Why Good Bridges Remain A Bridge Too Far For India
Excellent.
After this, he will disappear like another cancer researcher disappears after discovering possible cure for the cancer. We need an engineering body in India that will counterweight the government academies and regulate Engineering college licenses to teach. We need professors like this guy to teach Engineering thinking and inculcate concept creation to prototype generation methodologies in young engineers. Kudos to this guy.
Well done
Well-done...!
Good work .... We need this type of youth... Na ki Bharat Tere tukde honge type
It's John Cena, you can't see him.
Necessity is the mother of invention, hence proved.😊
It's really amazing. Govt should encourage him & try to get best advantage for our country.
Inspiring
Good effort, keep innovating
This is amazing!!!!
Great brother
Great
Excellent & very impressive....it will be so much help for farmers. Such men should get all the help they can get to excel. Well done & keep it up. Very proud of you.
try it Engineer
The tractor can be programmed by using GPS , nothing difficult ad this technology had been around for many years such as automated guided vehicles on shop floors. But for a young aspiring engineer engineer to control a tractor in a similar manner is good !
Azeem Hussain Rishi
We need these kind of young men and women to speak on social media on India and Pakistan.
The need Of the country
... auto gear tractor
49 comments
Deepak B.07/13/2020 17:03
Excellent.
Viraj K.07/08/2020 15:41
After this, he will disappear like another cancer researcher disappears after discovering possible cure for the cancer. We need an engineering body in India that will counterweight the government academies and regulate Engineering college licenses to teach. We need professors like this guy to teach Engineering thinking and inculcate concept creation to prototype generation methodologies in young engineers. Kudos to this guy.
Parul S.07/07/2020 17:20
Well done
Elangovan T.07/02/2020 15:50
Well-done...!
DrAbhishek D.07/02/2020 10:24
Good work .... We need this type of youth... Na ki Bharat Tere tukde honge type
Amos N.07/02/2020 09:25
It's John Cena, you can't see him.
Vishal A.07/02/2020 07:36
Necessity is the mother of invention, hence proved.😊
Zaverchand D.06/30/2020 05:43
It's really amazing. Govt should encourage him & try to get best advantage for our country.
Simpa K.06/28/2020 18:32
Inspiring
Sanjay B.06/28/2020 15:51
Good effort, keep innovating
Ajinkya J.06/28/2020 09:22
This is amazing!!!!
Arbaz K.06/28/2020 03:48
Great brother
Vijay W.06/28/2020 02:45
Great
Sanjay S.06/26/2020 04:40
Excellent & very impressive....it will be so much help for farmers. Such men should get all the help they can get to excel. Well done & keep it up. Very proud of you.
Malik E.06/25/2020 14:43
try it Engineer
Sid S.06/24/2020 09:19
The tractor can be programmed by using GPS , nothing difficult ad this technology had been around for many years such as automated guided vehicles on shop floors. But for a young aspiring engineer engineer to control a tractor in a similar manner is good !
Fida M.06/23/2020 05:42
Azeem Hussain Rishi
Ali A.06/23/2020 00:13
We need these kind of young men and women to speak on social media on India and Pakistan.
Shiva M.06/22/2020 20:30
The need Of the country
Arun P.06/22/2020 17:04
... auto gear tractor