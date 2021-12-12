back
Rajkummar Rao: The Man With A Plan
Meet the Haryana boy who had a dream... and dedicated his whole life to it. He recently married his longterm sweetheart. 🎥: BeerBiceps
12/12/2021 1:27 PM
- 92.8K
- 572
- 16
15 comments
Noby V.8 hours
Actor with Skills and Enigma
Anne-marie R.2 days
Great actor, loved him in Ludo
Hasan A.2 days
Great actor
Malik A.2 days
Soham J.2 days
How can we forget about "Kai po Che"....🙌
Kavita C.2 days
Why work in "Kai po che " movie not mentioned 🙏🙏
Brut India3 days
Hear him talk here about his initial struggle, secrets to success, and more here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64z0focMWqI
Rehana A.3 days
🤍
Mujahid H.3 days
the way he said truth abt indian boys its not for praises him its means all indian boys are ugly by their faces is it true ?? 🤪🤪
Sudipta D.3 days
❤️
Bobby N.3 days
Great actor 👍
Evlyen T.3 days
Wow hes wonderful actor
Ch H.3 days
Hina B.3 days
Indians are much more committed ...