Rajkummar Rao: The Man With A Plan

Meet the Haryana boy who had a dream... and dedicated his whole life to it. He recently married his longterm sweetheart. 🎥: BeerBiceps

12/12/2021 1:27 PM
  • 92.8K
  • 16

15 comments

  • Noby V.
    8 hours

    Actor with Skills and Enigma

  • Anne-marie R.
    2 days

    Great actor, loved him in Ludo

  • Anne-marie R.
    2 days

  • Hasan A.
    2 days

    Great actor

  • Malik A.
    2 days

  • Soham J.
    2 days

    How can we forget about "Kai po Che"....🙌

  • Kavita C.
    2 days

    Why work in "Kai po che " movie not mentioned 🙏🙏

  • Brut India
    3 days

    Hear him talk here about his initial struggle, secrets to success, and more here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64z0focMWqI

  • Rehana A.
    3 days

    🤍

  • Mujahid H.
    3 days

    the way he said truth abt indian boys its not for praises him its means all indian boys are ugly by their faces is it true ?? 🤪🤪

  • Sudipta D.
    3 days

    ❤️

  • Bobby N.
    3 days

    Great actor 👍

  • Evlyen T.
    3 days

    Wow hes wonderful actor

  • Ch H.
    3 days

  • Hina B.
    3 days

    Indians are much more committed ...

