Ram Madhav V. Omar Abdullah

Ram Madhav accused Omar Abdullah of being manipulated by Pakistan. The politician responded with a scathing rebuttal.
178 comments
Priyam B.12/17/2018 12:45
Now a days these morons are making some nuisance in the media and gaining popularity by doing such silly stuffs ... They must be jailed for making such opinion without providing a justified proof.
Bilal L.12/17/2018 09:36
These days.. if anything is stolen it surely is done on the instructions of pak... @BjpIdeolgy
Ashraf R.12/17/2018 09:17
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.siasat.com/news/news-bjp-leader-ram-madhav-getting-caught-women-disappears-party-rebuttal-1316924/amp/
Md I.12/17/2018 06:22
BJP ka kaam hai Aqua failana aapas mein
Sanju M.12/17/2018 05:28
Kya B J P or P D P ki sarkar bi Pakistan ke isare pr bani thi Rammadav ji
Mohd A.12/17/2018 04:35
Ram madhav ki bv jab prinet hoti ha us me be pak ke hath hota ha
Mohd A.12/17/2018 04:32
Jab ya pada hova tha us waqet be Pakistan ke hat tha
Kewal S.12/16/2018 21:08
BJP
Subhadeep K.12/16/2018 21:08
This channel is leftist Channel.THEY showed their views against BJP in technical way
Tapas D.12/16/2018 19:19
Abdulla h sir whole India is with you don't give importance to this 2 din ka politicians
Riaz A.12/16/2018 17:46
Omar is far better than you bloody sangi
Gaurav K.12/16/2018 15:11
is brut india run buy Congress 😂
Nisar H.12/16/2018 14:39
.very good reply frm omar sir
Nehnaz D.12/16/2018 07:36
umar abdulla my fan
Achytt A.12/15/2018 14:48
Trying to Act like Farooq abdullah
Shakeel A.12/15/2018 11:05
Good reply jb Omar Abdullah
Raj P.12/15/2018 08:35
You Earned A Huge Sum Of Money 💰 From The State. ok you idiot.
Vasant P.12/15/2018 07:40
Omshanti
Gul M.12/14/2018 15:48
Petre Baarene
Neen C.12/14/2018 14:19
Nc good