back

Ranaut Vs. Raut: The Battle Rages On

Kangana Ranaut's rejoinder to Sanjay Raut's shocking expletive...

09/07/2020 4:02 PMupdated: 09/07/2020 4:04 PM
  • 354.2k
  • 1.1k

And even more

  1. 4:35

    Culpable o Inocente, según Donald Trump

  2. 2:07

    Los venezolanos víctimas de la xenofobia en Ecuador

  3. 3:56

    Donald Trump vs. la ciencia

  4. 2:20

    El viaje de 42 horas y 22 detenciones a la frontera entre Venezuela y Colombia

  5. 9:19

    Esta es la vida de Michelle Obama

  6. 2:42

    Así se logra la paz, según los jóvenes

1014 comments

  • Sandip R.
    2 hours

    Teri maa ki choot kangana ranaut

  • Arunkumar B.
    2 hours

    Rauat r u pakistan born

  • Afthab A.
    3 hours

    Jaako chup soo ge podri

  • Sujana K.
    3 hours

    She send nude pic to Rittik Rowan. Rittik showed it in the court https://www.anandabazar.com/entertainment/kangana-sent-her-nude-pictures-to-hrithik-1.367383

  • Benaz V.
    3 hours

    She is an amazing lady And stand for the truth

  • Vineet R.
    5 hours

    This was a pathetic drama! 👎 Whatever you do Kangana, you cannot supersede Smriti! 😂

  • Bhupendra K.
    7 hours

    I don't find anything wrong in her statement.... I don't think the answer to her arguments is branding her "haramkhor" .... A good person would never call any one that on public platform... I think it's RAUT fault completely .... RAUT was not able to counter kangana 's argument/remarks.....

  • Mohammad M.
    11 hours

    Sahih

  • Prabhakar G.
    12 hours

    Every indian has right to speak. Nothing wrong in it. Kangana you are doing right thing against wrong doing. Raising your voice is not a sin. We all are with you. All the best. God bless

  • Anupreeti M.
    15 hours

    Whateva rubbish she's talking abt women abuse that doesn't happen in Mumbai. It happens in her state itself.

  • Kiki A.
    16 hours

    https://youtu.be/dWRDyq307dM

  • Abid B.
    17 hours

    Gutter

  • Rajeev K.
    17 hours

    🙏🌷🌷🌷🙏

  • Ahmad S.
    17 hours

    Ek dom ho haram khor.aur wohi bjp party ne kaha tha pakistan chale jao jab amir khan ki wife ne aise kaha tha.lekin ab to apko y+ secretary de diya amir ki wife ko kiyu nhi diya

  • Jaffar A.
    17 hours

    Diverting public mind

  • Mridul M.
    17 hours

    Public won't spare u bloody bastards. Some punisher, someday punish u all.

  • Radish S.
    18 hours

    Great 👍

  • Swapna S.
    18 hours

    Boring boring boring!

  • Out L.
    20 hours

    BJP agent tell me one think how many boy friends u have then talk about ....

  • Mohd H.
    20 hours

    Isme kaha se sare desh ki woman aa gai.....kangana ne Maharasta ko POK bola tha India se sari woman ne nahi......

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.