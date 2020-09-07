Ranaut Vs. Raut: The Battle Rages On

Culpable o Inocente, según Donald Trump
Sandip R.2 hours
Teri maa ki choot kangana ranaut
Arunkumar B.2 hours
Rauat r u pakistan born
Afthab A.3 hours
Jaako chup soo ge podri
Sujana K.3 hours
She send nude pic to Rittik Rowan. Rittik showed it in the court https://www.anandabazar.com/entertainment/kangana-sent-her-nude-pictures-to-hrithik-1.367383
Benaz V.3 hours
She is an amazing lady And stand for the truth
Vineet R.5 hours
This was a pathetic drama! 👎 Whatever you do Kangana, you cannot supersede Smriti! 😂
Bhupendra K.7 hours
I don't find anything wrong in her statement.... I don't think the answer to her arguments is branding her "haramkhor" .... A good person would never call any one that on public platform... I think it's RAUT fault completely .... RAUT was not able to counter kangana 's argument/remarks.....
Mohammad M.11 hours
Sahih
Prabhakar G.12 hours
Every indian has right to speak. Nothing wrong in it. Kangana you are doing right thing against wrong doing. Raising your voice is not a sin. We all are with you. All the best. God bless
Anupreeti M.15 hours
Whateva rubbish she's talking abt women abuse that doesn't happen in Mumbai. It happens in her state itself.
Kiki A.16 hours
https://youtu.be/dWRDyq307dM
Abid B.17 hours
Gutter
Rajeev K.17 hours
🙏🌷🌷🌷🙏
Ahmad S.17 hours
Ek dom ho haram khor.aur wohi bjp party ne kaha tha pakistan chale jao jab amir khan ki wife ne aise kaha tha.lekin ab to apko y+ secretary de diya amir ki wife ko kiyu nhi diya
Jaffar A.17 hours
Diverting public mind
Mridul M.17 hours
Public won't spare u bloody bastards. Some punisher, someday punish u all.
Radish S.18 hours
Great 👍
Swapna S.18 hours
Boring boring boring!
Out L.20 hours
BJP agent tell me one think how many boy friends u have then talk about ....
Mohd H.20 hours
Isme kaha se sare desh ki woman aa gai.....kangana ne Maharasta ko POK bola tha India se sari woman ne nahi......