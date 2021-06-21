back

Ravi Shankar Prasad's Message To Social Media Firms

In the latest on Twitter Vs. Centre, IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said he could do without lectures on democracy from social media firms based in the US.

21/06/2021 2:38 PMupdated: 21/06/2021 2:39 PM
  • 17.6K
  • 97

And even more

  1. 3:04

    Ravi Shankar Prasad's Message To Social Media Firms

  2. 3:01

    When India's Youngest Mayor Took On Age Critics

  3. 6:48

    The Many Roles Of Palaniappan Chidambaram

  4. 4:27

    Rahul Gandhi Sparks Rafale Turbulence In Parliament

  5. 3:01

    Rahul Gandhi’s Aikido Masterclass

  6. 2:25

    Why India Is Falling Back In Condom Innovation

91 comments

  • Jafar F.
    an hour

    Such big confidence then why not PM organized any press conference since 7yrs?

  • Robinson R.
    an hour

    This guy is one big time @#£&() £/

  • Abhimanyu C.
    an hour

    Well done Ravi Sankar ji...."Manipulative Media" tag remove karne ka ninja technique 😎

  • Satish K.
    an hour

    Look at his face , it looks like he is the harbinger of democracy. Which I am sure he has a lot to harness. . But again ! Look at his face !. . I like modi ! But that doesn't mean I like this joker!!

  • Lokho K.
    2 hours

    Ask tough question riimezii😂😂😂😂😂

  • Prince T.
    2 hours

    Bah..India followed Bangladesh's footsteps! Very rare!! Same law has been implemented here back in 2018.

  • Shashi K.
    2 hours

    Where do you answer people u just blame the past governments 😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Paul C.
    2 hours

    Bunch of junkies. Who are useless to country. Sucking blood of poor and breaking bones of middle class. Lives on lies every day.

  • Akash I.
    2 hours

    🙏🙏🙏 Aaplog democracy main TTripple PHD kiye lagta hai..

  • Sameera J.
    3 hours

    How is the government planning to deal with its own IT cell? The prophets of fake news in India 🙄

  • Sunny R.
    3 hours

    Abe chup bavasir 😆

  • Arnab C.
    3 hours

    In logo k liye ek hi baat Jai Sree Rum.

  • Sujoy N.
    3 hours

    Who's grievances 🤣🤣🤣

  • Siyad A.
    3 hours

    😂... could you please ask modi and you to attend a press interview in kerala infront of the media and people.. 😂... 😉 atleast a single interview... 😂

  • Arunesh M.
    3 hours

    this creep practices freedom of neech

  • Rengasamy S.
    3 hours

    Is this dud going to be appointed TN governor soon?? As he is no good at central ministers.

  • Hervé F.
    3 hours

    It's not a democracy, it's a Modicracy or a Modictatorship 🙄

  • Gaurav R.
    4 hours

    And we could do without you too Sir...

  • Kevin E.
    4 hours

    India is not BJP

  • Arindam G.
    4 hours

    Twitter can run the country way better then this Politicians